Taking ibuprofen too often? Doctor warns of stomach ulcers and internal bleeding

New Delhi:

Painkillers are everywhere. In drawers, bags, medicine kits. Easy to reach for, easy to trust. Ibuprofen, especially, sits at the top of that list for many people.

It belongs to a group called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, which help reduce pain, fever, and inflammation. The kind of thing you take without thinking twice. But that ease can be misleading. A Maryland-based physician, Dr Kunal Sood, recently pointed out why using it casually or regularly is not as harmless as it seems.

Risks of using ibuprofen regularly

Regular use of ibuprofen comes with risks that are often not talked about enough.

“Ibuprofen and other NSAIDs are associated with ulcers, bleeding, and even perforation anywhere in the gastrointestinal tract,” Dr Sood stated. “These complications can occur without warning symptoms, and risk increases with long-term use, higher doses, older age, or prior GI disease,” he added.

The concern here is not just discomfort. It is the fact that these issues can build up quietly and show up suddenly.

How ibuprofen causes ulcers and GI bleeding

The reason behind these effects comes down to how the drug works inside the body.

“Ibuprofen inhibits COX enzymes, reducing prostaglandin production,” he explained. “In the stomach, prostaglandins help maintain the mucosal barrier by supporting mucus and bicarbonate secretion and preserving blood flow. When these protective signals drop, the lining becomes more vulnerable to acid injury,” he said.

There is another layer to it.

“This means once bleeding starts, it may be more difficult to stop. The issue is both mucosal injury and impaired hemostasis,” he noted, referring to how these drugs also affect platelet function and clotting.

Things to watch out for while using ibuprofen

Some people are at a higher risk than others.

According to him, the risk increases with:

Long-term or high-dose use

History of ulcers or gastrointestinal bleeding

Alcohol use, smoking, or H. pylori infection

Use of steroids, anticoagulants, or other NSAIDs at the same time

He also flagged certain warning signs that should not be ignored.

Black stools, vomiting blood, severe abdominal pain, dizziness, or fainting all need urgent medical attention.

ALSO READ: Think twice before popping up pills like Ibuprofen, acetaminophen. Here’s why

Ibuprofen may be easy to access. But it is not something to use without awareness. Small habits, over time, can carry consequences that are easy to miss until they are not.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.