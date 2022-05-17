Hypertension: Muslims suffer the least whereas Sikhs suffer the most; know its causes and preventions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADIXHEALTHCARE Hypertension: Its causes and prevention

Hypertension: After a recent survey conducted by the National Family Health Survey 5, it came to light that people in Punjab are suffering from diabetes the most. Not only this but the Sikhs are also suffering from the problem of hypertension the most. In the same survey, it was revealed that the people who are suffering from hypertension the least belong to the Muslim community.

According to the survey data, the problem of hypertension occurs because of excessive stress. There are 24% of men and 21% of women in the country who are suffering from hypertension. If we go by the hypertension records in different castes then Sikhism is at the highest that is 37%, whereas Jainism is in second place. The percentage of people in Jainism who are facing the problem of hypertension is 30.1. In Hindus, there are 24% and the least record is in the Muslim community ie. 21%.

What is the problem of hypertension?

Some people who have a severe headache in the morning take painkillers to get relief from the pain. But, they are highly mistaken because this pain occurs due to hypertension, which people consider a migraine. This signals that blood pressure is on a rise. If you are consuming migraine painkillers to treat the problem of high blood pressure then it will leave dangerous effects on your health. It will weaken your eyesight and damage the kidneys.

Similarly, every sixth person in the country is suffering from the problem of high blood pressure, which has been increased by COVID-19. This situation of hypertension is not only in India but the whole world. According to figures, 8 million people die every year due to hypertension.

Earlier, this problem used to happen to the people in the older age, but now the youth between the age group of 25 to 35 years are becomings its patients. This problem majorly happens because of poor lifestyle.

Causes

Excess consumption of salt

Alcohol

No workout

Stress

Smoking

Obesity

Prevention

Drink a lot of water

Try not to stress about things

Eat healthy food

Avoid junk food

Get good sleep

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.