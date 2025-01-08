Human Metapneumovirus is not a new virus, circulates in winter and spring: WHO

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Human metapneumovirus is not a new virus

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) was first discovered in 2001 and has been present in the human population for quite some time, claims WHO. It's a common virus that spreads throughout the winter and spring. It typically produces respiratory symptoms comparable to the common cold.

According to data from an article published in Lancet Global Health in 2021, one percent of acute lower respiratory infection-related deaths in children under age five can be attributed to HMPV. Currently, there is no vaccine or effective medication against HMPV, and treatment is mostly focused on alleviating symptoms.

According to the CDC, "Children, immunocompromised populations, and the elderly are susceptible, and they are more likely to be co-infected with other respiratory viruses. HMPV often causes common cold symptoms, manifested as cough, fever, nasal congestion, and wheezing, but sometimes it can result in bronchitis and pneumonia in severe cases."

Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist, of WHO, in her social media post on Monday said that HMPV is nothing to panic about. “It’s a known virus that causes respiratory infections, mostly mild. Rather than jump at detection of every pathogen, we should all take normal precautions when we have a cold: wear a mask, wash hands, avoid crowds, consult a doctor if there are severe symptoms,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Dr Manish Mittal, Consultant Physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, has told us that HMPV is a respiratory virus identified in 2001 that causes upper and lower respiratory infections. The virus can infect people of all ages, although young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most susceptible. The virus belongs to the Pneumoviridae family, where it primarily infects the respiratory tract, with a similarity to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. HMPV infections typically have an incubation period ranging from 3 to 6 days, progressing from mild cold-like conditions to serious respiratory distress.

HMPV is not as contagious as COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and belongs to different viral families, but its symptoms often overlap with those of other respiratory infections like the flu. The virus is characterised by cold-like symptoms such as cough, runny nose, fever, and nasal congestion. In extreme cases, it causes wheezing, breathing difficulties, bronchitis, and Pneumonia.

HMPV can infect anyone, but the most susceptible groups are infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems or pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD.

