Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan redefines lockdown fitness goals, keeps 23 hours fast for healthy living

During the nationwide lockdown, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been giving major fitness goals to his fans as he is actively sharing videos of his routine workout. The actor has been indulging in different exercises to remain fit and has been encouraging fans to keep themselves healthy, especially while staying at home during the quarantine. On Friday, he shared another secret of his fit body when he revealed that he has been on a fast for 23 hours. Hrithik shared that it is his way of healthy living. Check out-

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan also advised his fans to find a way to get the sun daily during the lockdown. He shared a handsome sun-kissed selfie and wrote, "Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins. Find a way." Other than health tips, the actor's workout videos have been earning much attention from the fans. Have a look-

While Hrithik Roshan is an inspiration for many when it come to fitness, his father Rakesh Roshan is his inspiration. A few days ago, Hrithik shared videos of his father, a cancer survivor, working out rigorously in the gym. He wrote, "Damn ! That's My Dad...N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these."

He also quipped wittily that the coronavirus should be afraid of his filmmaker father as the latter bravely fought cancer last year. "Ps: He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ," Hrithik added.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War alongside Tiger Shroff. The film was a blockbuster at the box office with Rs 378.46 crore gross in India and Rs 475.50 crore worldwide collection.

