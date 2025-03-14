How to prevent chronic kidney disease? Expert explains causes, shares prevention tips Chronic kidney disease can be a silent killer; thus, we need to know about the causes and symptoms of CKD in advance for timely diagnosis and treatment.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive condition. In this condition, the kidneys tend to slowly lose their ability to filter waste, excess fluids, and toxins from the blood. Your kidneys play a crucial role by balancing electrolytes, regulating blood pressure, and producing essential hormones. One needs to understand that any decline in kidney functions can lead to several serious complications.

When we spoke to Dr Bharat Shah, Director of Renal Science, at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, he said CKD is also called a silent disease. It is because it develops gradually and the symptoms may not be noticeable until serious kidney damage has occurred. Individuals can experience numerous symptoms associated with this condition. This can include symptoms like persistent fatigue, swelling in the legs and face, changes in urination patterns, high blood pressure, and difficulty concentrating. Various factors like poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyle, high sodium intake, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes can altogether contribute to this condition.

Tips to prevent chronic kidney disease

Stay hydrated: Dehydration may not be good for your kidneys. Drinking enough water can help your kidneys to flush out harmful toxins from your body more efficiently. Individuals are advised to enough water throughout the day to ensure that their kidneys function well.

Control blood sugar levels: Those with elevated blood sugar levels, especially diabetes should be cautious and try to keep them in check. This is because diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney diseases. This can be achieved by eating a healthy diet, monitoring blood sugar frequently, and taking medications on time.

Quit smoking and alcohol: If you are someone who actively drinks or smokes then you should immediately leave this habit of yours. Smoking can reduce the blood flow to the kidneys, which can hamper its function. Whereas, alcohol can heighten your risk of high blood pressure and dehydration. Quitting smoking and drinking can protect your kidneys.

Monitor kidney health regularly: If you are someone who has diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of kidney disease then it becomes crucial to get checked regularly. Individuals are advised to go for regular health checkups and urine tests to detect the early signs of CKD before it worsens.

