World Kidney Day 2025: Keep a check on your kidney health easily at home in these ways Take control of your kidney health! Learn simple and effective ways to monitor your kidney health from the comfort of your own home. Celebrate World Kidney Day 2025 with a healthier, happier you!

Bad lifestyle is also affecting the kidney. Some of your wrong habits can cause kidney-related diseases. Kidneys work to filter blood in the body and remove harmful substances. If there is even a slight defect in the kidney, then some symptoms start appearing clearly in the body. By identifying them, you can find out the condition of kidney health. However, ignoring the symptoms of kidney failure can be very harmful for health. Because kidney disease is also called a silent killer. Therefore, definitely pay attention to the symptoms related to the kidney. Know how you can find out whether your kidneys are healthy or not.

How to check your kidney health at home?

Normal passing of the toilet: Symptoms of kidney disease are first seen in the toilet. If you do not have any problem related to urination, then understand that there is no problem in the kidney and your kidney is healthy. In case of a kidney problem, the color of the urine changes or the urine becomes less or more.

No swelling: If there is no swelling anywhere in the body, then the kidney is healthy. Because the problem of swelling increases rapidly when the kidney is damaged. The problem of swelling starts due to damage to the kidney cells and lack of filtering of blood. If there is any problem in the kidney, there may be swelling in the eyes and the lower part of the body, legs, and ankles. If this is not the case, then the kidney is healthy.

Good sleep: If there is any problem in the kidney, your sleep is also affected. Sleeping patterns get disturbed, which indicates kidney-related diseases. If your sleep is very good, then your kidney function is fine. This is considered a sign of a healthy kidney.

Muscles relax: If there is no spasm in the muscles and there is no problem, then your kidneys are healthy. Because as soon as the kidneys get damaged, problems related to muscles start arising. Pain and spasms start in the muscles. If there are no such symptoms, then the kidneys are healthy.

Clean and healthy skin: If your skin is clean and completely healthy, then the body is healthy. Kidney health is also good. Because skin-related problems start occurring when there is kidney disease. Blood is not filtered properly, and the body is not detoxed, due to which itching, dry skin, and other problems start occurring in the skin. If there are no symptoms of these, then understand that the kidney is healthy.

Which test is done to check kidney function?

The doctor may prescribe tests based on the symptoms, like urinalysis, urine culture, voiding cystourethrogram, digital rectal test, blood culture, kidney ultrasound, sugar and BP tests, and by examining your medical history.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).