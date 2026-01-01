How to know if your lungs are healthy: Chest surgeon suggests a simple test to try at home Worried about lung health amid rising air pollution? A chest surgeon explains a simple breath-holding test you can try at home and shares the medical lung tests doctors recommend to detect early damage, even if you feel healthy.

New Delhi:

Air pollution has turned lung health into a daily concern, especially for those living in high-AQI cities. While most people assume their lungs are fine unless they feel breathless or sick, chest surgeons say damage often builds silently. According to Dr Harsh Vardhan Puri, Chest Surgeon at Medanta Hospital, there is one simple at-home check that can offer a rough clue about lung capacity, though it is not a medical diagnosis.

It is easy to just sit and worry about your lungs. Now, you can finally get a little bit of clarity.

How to know if your lungs are healthy:

Dr Puri says that if a person can hold their breath comfortably for around 40 seconds, it suggests their lungs are roughly functioning within a normal range.

This exercise can be performed at home without the use of any apparatus. Breathe in normally (not deeply) and try to hold the breath without straining. This could be a sign that lung reserves are low, though it should be possible to struggle for more than 40 seconds.

But as physicians emphasise, it is no substitute for actual testing. This is simply an awareness test. Pollution-related lung damage can exist even in people who pass this test easily.

Why does this test has limits

Breath-holding does not rule out early lung damage, inflammation, or pollution-induced changes. Factors like anxiety, heart conditions, smoking history, asthma, or even lack of sleep can affect breath-holding time. Children should not be assessed using this method.

In short, passing the test doesn’t mean your lungs are pollution-proof, it only means they are coping for now.

Medical lung tests doctors actually recommend

Dr Puri highlights that people living in polluted cities should not rely only on how they “feel”. These are the tests doctors use to properly assess lung health:

Spirometry / Pulmonary Function Test (PFT)

This is the most important test. It measures how much air your lungs can hold and how efficiently you can breathe out. Doctors recommend it for adults with persistent cough or breathlessness, and even as a baseline test for children growing up in polluted environments.

Chest X-ray

Used when symptoms like cough or breathlessness last more than two weeks. While it can detect infections or advanced damage, early pollution-related changes may not always show up — which is why it’s often paired with spirometry.

Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Doctors advise getting tested if you notice:

A cough lasting more than two weeks

Wheezing or a whistling sound while breathing

Getting breathless during activities that were earlier easy

Frequent chest infections

Children are tiring unusually fast while playing

A simple breath-holding test can give you a quick reality check, but it cannot replace a medical evaluation. In cities battling chronic air pollution, lung testing is shifting from being optional to essential. Feeling “normal” no longer guarantees healthy lungs; early testing does.