The digital slouch: How screens are quietly damaging your posture, warns doctor

New Delhi:

We live in a world where our days begin and end with screens! Be it our smartphones, laptops, or tablets, in a way, most of us are hooked to the digital world. While our gadgets connect us, they’re also quietly reshaping our bodies, especially our spines.

We reached out to Dr Ashis Acharya, orthopaedic, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, spine care, to shed light on the subject. The doctor warns of a modern-day epidemic called “tech neck”, a posture problem that’s sneaking up on young adults and working professionals alike. Let's understand this better:

What is tech neck?

“Tech neck” occurs when you spend long hours hunched over a device, forcing your neck and upper spine into unnatural positions. Dr Acharya explains, “Most patients ignore the fact that spending long periods looking down at their device exerts enormous pressure on their neck. Over time, this leads to stiffness, misalignment, and chronic pain.”

Every inch your head tilts forward adds pressure to the cervical spine. Constant posture such as this will lead to abnormal curving of the spine, limited movement, and long-term harm if nothing is done about it.

Symptoms of tech neck

If your workday is spent hours staring at screens, chances are you're already exhibiting early warning signs. Be on the lookout for:

Chronic neck and shoulder discomfort

Stiffness or reduced movement when turning your head

Numbness sensation in the arms or hands (caused by inflamed spinal nerves)

Headaches or eye strain

Cervical misalignment jaw pain

Visible changes in posture, like rounded shoulders

These symptoms are initially minor but can turn into chronic back problems if neglected.

How to prevent and cure tech neck

1. Keep taking breaks

Prevent prolonged sitting without any movement. Stand up every 30 minutes, stretch, or walk around for a few minutes. These micro-breaks decrease tension on your spine and shoulders.

2. Fix your posture

Change your screen to eye level, either your laptop or phone. Sit up straight, keep your shoulders relaxed, and your feet planted firmly on the floor. Lower your back if necessary.

3. Add physical therapy

If stiffness or pain is already present, a physiotherapist can rehabilitate flexibility. Specific exercises build neck and back muscle strength and correct posture.

4. Stretch and strengthen daily

Gentle neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, and spine stretches should be a part of your daily routine. Consistency prevents future strain.

5. Seek medical help when necessary

If your pain persists or interferes with work or sleep, avoid self-treating. Consult a spine or orthopaedic specialist before the condition worsens.

Dr Acharya emphasises, “Tech neck is manageable through simple lifestyle changes and ergonomics. But if left unchecked, it can cause long-term spinal damage, disc issues, and chronic inflammation.”

“Tech neck” is the silent consequence of our digital habits, but it’s also preventable. By being mindful of your posture, setting screen time limits, and taking breaks, you can protect your spine from long-term damage.

