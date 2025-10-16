World Spine Day 2025: Vital tips to ease spine surgery anxiety World Spine Day 2025 focuses on raising awareness about spinal health and encouraging people to care for their spines. However, for those facing spine surgery, anxiety and fear are common, but manageable. This article highlights expert-backed tips to reduce stress before surgery.

New Delhi:

Are you undergoing spine surgery? Well, it can make you stressed and anxious! Moreover, many will also fear the outcome. If you are one of those who is worried about undergoing the surgery, you are not alone. But don’t worry anymore, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the foolproof tips that will calm you down. Read on to know more about this and get the surgery done if you have been advised by the doctor.

Currently, a large number of people are suffering from spine problems that are stealing their peace of mind. These problems can interfere with their daily routine. If the spine problems are causing immobility, then surgery will be advised to improve the quality of life. Spine surgery is done for problems like slipped discs, spinal stenosis, nerve compression, fractures, or chronic back pain that doesn’t improve with other treatments. It causes anxiety because people fear the risks of surgery, possible complications, long recovery time, and worry about whether they’ll regain normal movement and independence. However, don’t fret anymore and just get the surgery done.

Do I really need spine surgery, or can it get better without surgery?

The decision is always individualised after careful evaluation. Procedures such as minimally invasive and advanced spine surgeries allow precise removal of the problem, be it a slipped disc, nerve compression, or instability. Patients usually experience dramatic relief from leg pain, improved mobility, and a better quality of life.

Is there long bed rest and restrictions after spine surgery?

This is one of the biggest myths. Earlier, patients were advised weeks and months of bed rest after spine surgery. Today, most are encouraged to walk within a few hours of surgery. Hospital stay is usually 1–3 days, and most patients return to work in a few days to weeks. Restrictions are minimal, and rehabilitation is focused on regaining strength, not avoiding activity.

Crucial tips to calm down the anxiety arising from spine surgery

Educate yourself about the surgery: Ask questions to the doctor about what the surgery entails, recovery periods, and what to expect after the surgery. Don’t Google or make any assumptions based on the information available online. It is better to visit the doctor and clear all the doubts. Doing so can help you to stay informed and empowered to make mindful decisions.

Stay optimistic: There should be no “Ifs and Buts”. Think positively and focus on healing. Practice mindful techniques like meditation or deep breathing that will improve mental well-being.

Make sure to create a supportive environment: So, there should be someone(a partner, friend, or any family member) to accompany you for appointments and help with household chores. Open up with whom you are comfortable. The goal should be to get rid of pain and lead a healthy life.

Be confident: It is necessary to read about success stories, set small recovery goals, celebrate progress milestones, and speak kindly to yourself. Don’t be too harsh on yourself. By educating yourself, calming your mind, leaning on others, organising your space, and building positive expectations, it is possible to stay calm before, during, and after the surgery. So, adhere to these tips and you are good to go!

Take-home message: Spine surgery is no longer the “scary word” it once was. With modern minimally invasive and endoscopic techniques, patients can expect safe, effective, and lasting relief from spine problems.

