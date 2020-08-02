Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ DRINKWATERCHECK How normal water can restrict Coronavirus growth

We know that these are difficult times amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has tested us in ways that we never imagined and will continue to change the way we think about daily life. Amid all the hullabaloo, Russian researchers have now spotted an important weakness of the virus. The research team from VECTOR State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Novosibirsk, Siberia, has figured out that ordinary water can help restrict the growth of the virus.

In their study, scientists discovered that about 90% of the virus’ particles die in room temperature water in the course of 24 hours, with 99.9% succumbing within 72 hours. Furthermore, scientists confirmed that boiling water containing Covid-19 kills it immediately and completely.

Significantly, researchers also found that although the virus does not multiply in dechlorinated and seawater, it can remain viable for some time, with its lifespan depending directly on the water’s temperature. Chlorinated water is also said to be highly effective at killing the virus, the report said.

Meanwhile, India now ranks fifth in total coronavirus death count behind US, Brazil, Mexico and United Kingdom. Country recorded highest single-day spike of 57,711 on August 1. 764 people died taking total count to over 36,500. Death count remains highest is United States of America (153,314). Cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh (9276) and Maharashtra (9,601). However, recovery rate of India has improved to over 64 percent.

