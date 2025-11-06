What percentage of men smoke cigarettes across different countries, and how does India compare globally? According to new data by World of Statistics, Asian men smoke a lot worldwide. The report highlights a worrying trend across Asia, where countries like Indonesia and Myanmar show over 70% male smoking rates. India is also included in the list.

New Delhi:

A new report on a global scale produced by the World of Statistics has exposed a sobering statistic, revealing that 42% of men in India smoke cigarettes, placing India 13th among countries with the highest male smoking rate. The report reveals how intertwined smoking is with cultural and social habits across the continent of Asia.

At the top of the chart are Indonesia (70.5%) and Myanmar (70.2%), where smoking among men is nearly twice as common as in India. Bangladesh (60.6%), Chile (49.2%), and China (47.7%) also show strikingly high numbers. The pattern is clear — Asia dominates the world’s smoking map, with several countries reporting more than 4 in 10 men lighting up regularly.

Although India does not lead the list, its status is still concerning with 42% smoking among men, higher than developed countries such as France (36%), South Korea (38.2%), and the UAE (35.6%), which have had success with tobacco measures, public education, and taxation.

Experts say India's problem is not simply reducing cigarette smoking, but also addressing the other forms of tobacco, like bidis and chewing tobacco, that accompany increased health risks. While an anti-tobacco law is in place along with health warnings and public education campaigns, the statistics show the need for better grassroots interventions, particularly for rural and low-SES populations.

The takeaway? While the West is gradually stubbing out cigarettes, Asia — and particularly India — continues to battle the grip of nicotine addiction. Unless stronger preventive measures are taken, the nation risks rising rates of cancer, heart disease, and respiratory illness linked to tobacco use.

