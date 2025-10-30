Is sitting the new smoking? Doctor warns of the 'joint epidemic' Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Amyn Rajani explains how prolonged sitting weakens muscles, damages cartilage and causes early arthritis in young adults, and shares simple daily fixes to protect your joints from the hidden dangers of a sedentary lifestyle.

New Delhi:

We were never built to sit all day. Yet most of us spend eight to ten hours doing exactly that, at desks, in cars, or glued to screens. Orthopaedic specialists are calling this the “modern musculoskeletal epidemic”, as more young adults report joint stiffness, back pain, and even early arthritis.

Dr Amyn Rajani, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon specialising in arthroscopy, joint replacement and sports injuries, says he’s seeing a sharp rise in joint problems among people in their twenties and thirties — the age group that should, ideally, be at its physical peak.

What prolonged sitting does to your body

“Sitting for 8 to 10 hours per day is like putting your entire musculoskeletal system on prolonged pause,” says Dr Rajani. Muscles in the back, core and legs weaken when they aren’t used. This shift puts extra pressure on the knees, hips and spine.

Cartilage, the natural shock absorber for joints, relies on movement and blood flow to stay healthy. When the body stays still for hours, circulation drops, and cartilage begins to wear faster, leading to early degeneration. Bones also lose density, increasing the risk of osteoporosis, especially in women.

Early signs you shouldn’t ignore

If your job involves long hours at a desk, your body may already be sending warning signs:

Persistent stiffness in the neck, back or hips after sitting

Clicking or cracking sounds in the knees or shoulders

Dull lower-back pain that eases only when you move

Reduced flexibility, trouble bending, stretching or squatting

Tingling or numbness in the legs or fingers (often from nerve compression)

Ignoring these symptoms can turn reversible strain into chronic pain. Dr Rajani advises seeking physiotherapy and posture correction early to prevent long-term joint damage.

The new face of arthritis and back pain

A generation ago, doctors rarely saw osteoarthritis or spinal disc issues before age 50. Today, they’re common among thirty-somethings.

“The reason is not ageing, but inactivity,” Dr Rajani explains. “Long sitting loads the spine continuously and tightens the hip flexors, while the gluteal muscles that stabilise the lower body become weak. The result is poor alignment, disc bulges and knee stress.”

Over time, this cascade leads to chronic low-back pain, cervical spondylosis and early arthritis, conditions once reserved for the elderly.

Practical ways to protect your joints

Follow the 30-30 rule: Every 30 minutes, stand, stretch or walk for 30 seconds. Fix your workspace: Keep screens at eye level, shoulders relaxed, feet flat. Engage your core: Do simple desk stretches or standing leg raises. Strengthen regularly: Work your back, abdomen and thigh muscles. Choose movement: Take stairs, walk short distances, cut down on endless scrolling or binge-watching.

“Consistency matters more than intensity,” Dr Rajani says. “Even brief, frequent breaks from sitting can help reverse early joint damage.”

Real-world cases

In his clinic, Dr Rajani often meets young professionals, software engineers, designers, and analysts complaining of back or knee pain. Many sit for ten to twelve hours daily. MRI scans frequently reveal early cartilage thinning or disc dehydration, problems once seen only in older adults.

The upside? With small, consistent lifestyle changes, walking meetings, posture training, and daily stretches, most recover fully without surgery. “The body has a remarkable ability to heal if given the chance to move again,” he says.

The phrase “sitting is the new smoking” isn’t an exaggeration; it’s a public-health warning. Every hour spent motionless chips away at the body’s most fundamental strength, movement. The fix isn’t fancy: stand more, walk more, stretch more.

Your joints don’t need perfection; they just need participation.