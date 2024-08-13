How kidney stones are linked with obesity? Expert explains other risk factors

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know how kidney stones are linked with obesity.

Obese patients (people who have high BMI) are at a high risk of lifestyle illnesses like diabetes and hypertension as well which are also risk factors for renal stone formation. Obese patients tend to have higher levels of uric acid which can also increase the risk of renal stones.

What is a renal stone (kidney stone)?

Renal stone is a common condition and is predominantly due to bad dietary patterns and inadequate fluid intake. When we asked Dr Navinath. M, MD(Med), DM(Nephro), DNB(Nephro), MNAMS, Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, about the link between obesity and renal stones, he said that rarely kidney stones can be due to familial causes which is a non-modifiable risk factor, however, one of the common causes of renal stones is obesity which is a modifiable risk factor.

Causes of kidney stone

Most of the time renal stone formation happens due to faulty eating habits like intake of foods that contain high amounts of salt, trans fat, processed food, packaged food, junk food, excessive red meat and inadequate intake of water.

Eating the right kind of food like fresh vegetables and fruits and avoiding certain food items based on the type of renal stone can help prevent the formation of renal stones. Adequate intake of water according to thirst is also very important to prevent stone formation.

Prevention tips to avoid getting kidney stone

A good dietitian is of great help in planning the right diet for patients with obesity and recurrent renal stone formation.

Inadequate physical activity worsens obesity and hence an active lifestyle with regular exercise is very helpful in reducing weight and decreasing the risk of renal stones.

Most small renal stones pass out in urine spontaneously and do not recur if the patient adheres to the right diet and medical advice. However large renal stones which cause symptoms or renal damage may need surgical management and usually at this stage medical treatment alone is not effective. Patients who have recurrent renal stone formation need thorough evaluation and medical management to prevent stone recurrence.

