Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Health
  4. Suffering from Constipation? Be aware of THESE serious diseases, know ways to prevent bowel dysfunction

Suffering from Constipation? Be aware of THESE serious diseases, know ways to prevent bowel dysfunction

Long-term constipation can signal serious health issues. Learn about associated diseases and effective prevention strategies to maintain optimal bowel health.

Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2024 10:43 IST
Constipation
Image Source : FREEPIK Know ways to prevent Constipation, bowel dysfunction

Constipation is a common yet often distressing condition characterized by infrequent bowel movements or difficulty in passing stool. If left unmanaged for a long time, it can lead to several serious health issues. Understanding the risks and adopting preventive measures can significantly improve quality of life and overall health.

Risks of Long-Term Constipation

  • Hemorrhoids: Chronic constipation can lead to hemorrhoids, which are swollen blood vessels in the rectum or anus. The strain from passing hard stools can cause pain, bleeding, and itching.
  • Anal Fissures: Persistent constipation may cause small tears in the lining of the anus, leading to pain and bleeding during bowel movements.
  • Fecal Impaction: Severe and long-term constipation can result in fecal impaction, where stool becomes hard and difficult to pass, potentially requiring medical intervention.
  • Rectal Prolapse: Straining from constipation may contribute to rectal prolapse, where part of the rectum protrudes through the anus.
  • Digestive Disorders: Chronic constipation can exacerbate conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and can be a sign of more severe gastrointestinal issues.

Preventing Constipation

  • Increase Fiber Intake: Consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can help soften stool and promote regular bowel movements.
  • Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining stool moisture and facilitating bowel movements.
  • Regular Exercise: Physical activity stimulates intestinal function and can help prevent constipation. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week.
  • Establish a Routine: Set regular times for bowel movements and respond promptly to the urge to go, which can help train your digestive system.
  • Limit Processed Foods: Reducing intake of processed foods high in fat and low in fiber can help prevent constipation.
  • Avoid Overuse of Laxatives: Frequent use of laxatives can lead to dependency and worsen constipation over time. Use them only as directed by a healthcare provider.

Managing Chronic Constipation

  • Consult a Healthcare Professional: If constipation persists despite lifestyle changes, it's important to consult a healthcare provider to rule out underlying conditions and receive appropriate treatment.
  • Medications: In some cases, prescription medications or over-the-counter remedies may be recommended by your doctor to manage constipation.
  • Review Medications: Some medications can contribute to constipation. Discuss with your doctor if you suspect your medications might be affecting your bowel health.

By understanding the risks associated with long-term constipation and implementing preventive measures, you can maintain better bowel health and avoid potential complications. If you're experiencing chronic constipation, seek professional medical advice for a tailored approach to managing and improving your digestive health.

ALSO READ: What is Ingrown Hair? Know causes, symptoms, treatment and ways to prevent it

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Health News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement