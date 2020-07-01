Have followed all protocols: Swami Ramdev during press conference on Coronil | UPDATES

Swami Ramdev led Patanjali announced the Ayurvedic drug called 'Coronil' that claims to eliminate COVID-19 from the roots. The medicine comes in the pack of three and is made from Tulsi, Giloy, and Ashwagandha claiming '100 percent favourable results.' The yoga guru on Wednesday held a press conference where he spoke about the current status of 'Coronil' and when the medicine will be available in the market. Earlier this morning, during IndiaTV's special segment 'Corona Se Jung Swami Ramdev Ke Sung,' Swami Ramdev stated that it is time that Ayurveda gets its due status just like allopathy medicines. He said, "Why should research be an exclusive thing of elites. Why treatment techniques devised in Germany, the United Kingdom or Europe only get acceptance status as 'medicine'? Time people recognize Ayurveda's power to cure and heal people."

LIVE UPDATES FROM SWAMI RAMDEV'S PRESS CONFERENCE:

Have abided by the research and registration process.

He said we have done the research keeping in mind the parameters of clinical trials. Apart from this, we are conducting trials on more than 10 diseases and have crossed three levels. This includes diseases like hypertension, asthma, heart, chikungunya, on which we are still conducting trials.

Differences between the Ministry of AYUSH and Patanjali have been solved and Coronil will now be available in the market.

We have completed another phase of clinical control trial.

Not just coronavirus, our team of 500 doctors are working day and night to find cure of many diseases through Ayurveda.

We have found that our trials were able to control the factors that lead to a person's conditioning worsening due to coronavirus. We have followed all the protocols. These protocols were not set by me or Patanjali but by modern medical sciences.

Swami Ramdev said, "From past week some people have been talking about how me and Patanjali. Talks about Coronil started doing rounds on social media ever since it was announced and there were many who criticized. Where will this thinking take us? Swami Ramdev and Patanjali have been serving the nation from the past few years. I have introduced yoga in the nature of the people. The Ministry of AYUSH appreciated and said that Patanjali has taken a great initiative to fight the novel coronavirus in the form of 'coronil.' The placebo control double planned clinical trials were conducted in which 69 percent in 3 days and 100 percent in 7 days. All the approvals have been submitted to the ministry. It was observed that the biggest danger in corona patients that it attacks the lungs and soon spreads into the body."

ALSO READ: Coronil: When and how Patanjali's ayurvedic cure for COVID-19 should be taken?

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage