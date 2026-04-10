Do homeopathic medicines really have no side effects? Doctor explains

New Delhi:

Homeopathy often sits in that slightly confusing space. People use it, recommend it, but also question it. One of the most common doubts is simple. Does it actually have side effects or not?

With April 10 marked as World Homeopathy Day, the conversation around it picks up again. To clear the confusion, India TV reached out to Dr Issac Mathai, Founder Chairman and Medical Director at SOUKYA International Holistic Health Center. His perspective helps explain how homeopathy is designed and how it is meant to work when practiced correctly.

How homeopathy is designed to work

Dr Mathai explains that homeopathy is built to be a gentle system of healing. “Homeopathy is often misunderstood, especially when it comes to the question of side effects. The reality is that homeopathy is designed to be a gentle and safe system of healing when practiced correctly,” he says.

He points to one of its core principles. “Samuel Hahnemann, the Father of Homeopathy, emphasised the principle of the minimum dose, meaning we use the smallest quantity needed to stimulate the body’s natural healing response, thereby avoiding unnecessary reactions,” he explains.

Another key concept is how these medicines are prepared. “Homeopathic medicines are prepared through a unique process called potentisation, which allows them to act at a dynamic level rather than through chemical toxicity,” the doctor adds.

Why homeopathy is considered safe across age groups

According to him, classical texts also support this approach. “Classical texts like Materia Medica Pura and Chronic Diseases support the fact that when a remedy is accurately selected based on the individual and the Law of Similars, it works by encouraging the body to heal itself without producing any harmful side effects,” he says.

This is one of the reasons homeopathy is often seen as widely safe. It is used across different age groups, including infants, pregnant women, and older adults. The idea is that the treatment works with the body rather than against it.

Why correct prescription still matters

At the same time, he stresses that how it is used makes all the difference. “Proper prescription is key. Like any medical system, it should be practiced by a qualified professional,” he notes.

When followed correctly, it offers a more individualised approach. “When used responsibly, homeopathy offers an individualised approach to treatment without the harmful side effects commonly associated with many conventional drugs,” he says.

So while the system is designed to be gentle, the emphasis remains on using it the right way.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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