HMPV cases in India: Are antibiotics effective against human metapneumovirus? Here's what experts say

Are antibiotics effective against HMPV? Know what experts say

Cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in children across the country. Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have reported cases of HMPV. The virus causes mild illness in most adults. However, it poses a higher risk to specific vulnerable groups, including children under 5 years, adults over 60 years, and individuals with compromised immunity.

These people need to be careful. Dr. Vikas Mittal, Director – Pulmonologist at the CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi shares how HMPV affects vulnerable groups and if antibiotics are effective against the virus.

Dr. Mittal said, "The recent cases of HMPV reported in Karnataka indicate that both children are recovering well. The 3-month-old has already been discharged."

He says that in high-risk groups, HMPV can lead to severe respiratory complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia, which may necessitate oxygen therapy. Despite this, most patients, even in high-risk categories, tend to recover well with supportive treatment. The case fatality rate for HMPV remains relatively low, making it less alarming compared to other respiratory viruses. Nevertheless, continuous monitoring is required to assess the virulence and transmissibility of the current HMPV strain circulating in China, as data regarding its severity and infectivity remain limited.

Dr. Mittal adds that currently there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine available for HMPV. "Antibiotics are ineffective against this virus, as they only target bacterial infections. Treatment for HMPV is primarily supportive, focusing on symptom management. Mild cases generally require rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications for symptomatic relief."

However, in severe cases, especially in people with bronchitis or pneumonia, hospitalization may be necessary. Supportive therapies such as oxygen supplementation, intravenous fluids, and respiratory support may be administered as required. Antibiotics may only be prescribed if there is a secondary bacterial infection accompanying the viral illness.

Given the lack of specific antiviral medications, Dr. Mittal suggests prevention strategies like good hygiene practices, wearing masks and maintaining respiratory etiquette.

"While HMPV can cause severe illness in high-risk groups, its overall risk level remains manageable with appropriate supportive care and monitoring," said Dr. Mittal.

