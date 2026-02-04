Struggling with high uric acid despite avoiding non-veg foods? Delhi doctor explains why Delhi-based Dr Gagandeep Singh explains why uric acid levels may remain high even after avoiding non-veg foods. He points to fructose and added sugar as key triggers and shares simple, practical steps to manage uric acid more effectively.

New Delhi:

Uric acid is one of those things most people only think about once it starts causing trouble. It’s a waste product your body makes when it breaks down purines. Usually, it gets flushed out without drama. But when levels climb too high, it can lead to hyperuricaemia. And that’s when discomfort kicks in.

Most people assume the fix is obvious. Cut out non-veg. Skip dal. Avoid paneer. Done. But according to Dr Gagandeep Singh, a general physician and diabetologist based in New Delhi, that approach often misses the real issue. And that’s why the numbers don’t always budge.

Why cutting non-veg alone doesn’t reduce uric acid

Dr Singh points out that food is often blamed too quickly. Many people stop eating mutton, legumes and dairy, yet their uric acid levels remain stubbornly high. That’s because diet, especially protein-heavy food, isn’t the main source of the problem.

Around 70 per cent of uric acid is produced inside the body, mainly by the liver. And what triggers it isn’t protein, but sugar. Especially fructose and syrups that spike blood sugar levels. As Dr Singh puts it, “The samosas and the sweets are the real culprits.”

Fructose and added sugar are the real uric acid triggers

When the liver processes fructose, uric acid is created as a by-product. This means foods often labelled as ‘healthy’ can quietly add to the problem.

“Fruit juice and honey” can sometimes push uric acid levels higher than a plate of mutton, Dr Singh explained. Studies back this up. Fructose-heavy drinks are known to raise uric acid significantly, while cutting back on sugar tends to bring faster results than avoiding protein altogether.

What actually helps lower uric acid

Instead of eliminating entire food groups, Dr Singh suggests focusing on a few simple changes that actually make a difference.

Eliminate sugary drinks and packaged fruit juices

Cut down on refined carbs and keep an eye on hidden sugars in processed foods

Don’t avoid protein unnecessarily

Stay well hydrated, as water helps the body flush out excess uric acid

