Why uric acid levels rise in the body: Causes, risks, and expert advice

Uric acid is a well-known “end of the line” molecule in purine metabolism. While the rest of the mammals have the advantage of the enzyme uricase, which assists the breakdown of uric acid, humans do not have this. Thus, uric acid tends to stay in the blood and circulate near the saturation point, where even slight increases or decreases in production or elimination can affect it.

We spoke to Dr Sahil Garg, Consultant Nephrologist, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, who explained the medical implications. “When uric acid levels rise above 7 mg/dL in men and 6 mg/dL in women, it is considered hyperuricemia. Even if there are no immediate symptoms, this can lead to gout, kidney stones, and even cardiovascular complications if left unchecked,” he said.

Common reasons for high uric acid

According to Dr Garg, elevated uric acid levels can be the consequence of numerous everyday things:

1. Dietary choices

Eating purine-rich foods such as red meat, organ meats, shellfish, beer, and sugary drinks increases uric acid production.

2. Kidney function

The kidneys are responsible for clearing about two-thirds of uric acid. If they are not filtering efficiently, uric acid builds up in the blood. “Around 90% of people with gout are under-excretors rather than over-producers, meaning their bodies don’t eliminate uric acid effectively,” Dr Garg highlighted.

3. Obesity and metabolic syndrome

Excess body weight and related conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure can both increase uric acid production and decrease its elimination.

4. Medications

Certain medicines, such as diuretics (water pills), low-dose aspirin, and some hypertension treatments, can raise uric acid levels.

5. Alcohol consumption

Beer and spirits, in particular, both increase uric acid production and make the kidneys less effective at flushing it out.

6. Dehydration

Not drinking enough water makes it harder for the kidneys to remove uric acid from the body.

7. Genetics

Inherited traits also play a role. Some genetic mutations affect how the kidneys reabsorb uric acid, while others reduce gut excretion, leading to higher levels and an increased risk of early-onset gout.

Why uric acid matters

High uric acid is often silent at first, but can become harmful over time. “Urate crystals may quietly deposit in the joints for years before causing the first gout attack. But the same elevated uric acid also raises the risk of kidney stones, chronic kidney disease, and heart problems,” Dr Garg warned.

He suggests managing diet, staying hydrated, maintaining a healthy weight, and monitoring kidney function as practical ways to keep uric acid in check and prevent long-term complications.