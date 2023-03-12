Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here is how 11 minutes of walking can lower heart attack risks

Walking for at least 11 minutes every day might cut your risk of premature death by about 25%, says the largest research on physical activity, disease risk, and mortality to date. The extensive study in The British Journal of Sports Medicine reviewed health data for more than 30 million people, looking for links between how often people walk and how long and well they live.

The findings reveal that even little quantities of exercise lead to significant benefits in longevity and can reduce the chance of developing or dying from heart disease and several forms of cancer.

One out of every ten premature deaths may be averted globally if everyone fulfilled half of the recommended weekly objective of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical exercise.

Researchers examined 196 peer-reviewed studies that included approximately 30 million people from 94 big research cohorts. Researchers then looked at the relationship between physical activity levels and the risk of heart disease, cancer, and premature mortality.

They discovered that accumulating 75 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week reduced the chance of premature mortality by 23%. It was also adequate to cut the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer by 17% and 7%, respectively.

Benefits of Walking every day

Boost the heart's strength.

Walking for at least 30 minutes five days a week will lower your risk of coronary heart disease by around 19%. Furthermore, increasing the length or distance you walk every day may cut your risk even further.

It relieves joint discomfort.

Walking decreases arthritis-related discomfort, and walking five to six miles per week can even prevent arthritis from occurring in the first place, according to many studies.

It improves immunological function.

Walking might help keep you healthy during the cold and flu season.

Lower Blood sugar

Walking can help in reducing the sugar level in the body.

Enhance your mood

Walking can be beneficial to your mental health. It can also improve self-esteem and alleviate social withdrawal symptoms.

