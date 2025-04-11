Heatwave in India: Know how extreme heat conditions affect your eyes, tips to keep them protected Extreme heat conditions can affect your heat significantly and it also affects your eye health. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures often comes with increased ultraviolet (UV) radiation which can lead to several eye problems. Read on to know the tips to keep your eyes protected.

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing in different parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a heatwave over the next couple of weeks in several regions in North India as well as in Delhi NCR. The national capital on Friday witnessed thunderstorms and light shows on April 10.

However, the IMD issued heatwave warnings in Delhi and several other North Indian states for the rest of the month starting from April 15 over Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. Extreme heat conditions can affect your heat significantly and it also affects your eye health.

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures often comes with increased ultraviolet (UV) radiation which can lead to several eye problems. One common issue is dry eye syndrome; heat and low humidity cause tears to evaporate more quickly, leaving the eyes irritated, red and uncomfortable.

Some people may also experience a burning sensation, blurred vision or a gritty feeling in their eyes. UV rays, especially in intense sunlight, can damage the cornea and increase the risk of photokeratitis which is essentially a sunburn of the eyes and this leads to pain, light sensitivity and temporary vision loss. Long-term exposure to UV radiation can lead to the development of cataracts and macular degeneration, both of which can impair vision over time.

Heat waves can also cause people to spend more time in air-conditioned environments, which further dries out the eyes.

Effective ways to keep your eyes protected during heatwaves

Wear UV-Protective Sunglasses: Choose sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays to protect your eyes from harmful ultraviolet exposure.

Choose sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays to protect your eyes from harmful ultraviolet exposure. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps maintain healthy tear production and prevents dry and irritated eyes.

Drinking plenty of water helps maintain healthy tear production and prevents dry and irritated eyes. Lubricating Eye Drops: Artificial tears can help combat dryness that is caused by heat and air conditioning, thereby, keeping your eyes moist and comfortable.

Artificial tears can help combat dryness that is caused by heat and air conditioning, thereby, keeping your eyes moist and comfortable. Avoid Direct Sun Exposure: Stay indoors during peak sunlight hours (10 AM to 4 PM) or wear a wide-brimmed hat for extra protection when outdoors.

Stay indoors during peak sunlight hours (10 AM to 4 PM) or wear a wide-brimmed hat for extra protection when outdoors. Limit Air Conditioner Exposure: Avoid sitting directly in front of fans or air vents, as constant airflow can dry out your eyes. Use a humidifier to maintain indoor moisture levels if required.

