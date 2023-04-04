Heart Palpitations: Various ways to stop this underlying heart condition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Heart Palpitations: Various ways to stop them

Heart palpitations occur when the heart beats irregularly or faster than normal. They can be caused by a variety of factors such as anxiety, stress, caffeine, alcohol, or certain medications. In some cases, palpitations can be a symptom of an underlying heart condition like arrhythmia, valve problems, or heart disease. Here are some ways to stop heart palpitations:

Deep breathing exercises: Deep breathing exercises are a simple and effective way to calm the body and reduce anxiety. By taking slow, deep breaths, you can regulate your heart rate and reduce the intensity of palpitations. Find a quiet place to sit or lie down, and take slow, deep breaths through your nose. Hold your breath for a few seconds before exhaling slowly through your mouth.

Stay hydrated: Dehydration can cause palpitations or make them worse. Drinking enough water throughout the day can help keep your heart healthy and prevent palpitations. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily to stay hydrated.

Reduce stress: Stress and anxiety can trigger palpitations. To reduce stress, try relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Engage yourself in listening to music, reading or spending time with family and friends.

Avoid triggers: Certain foods and beverages can trigger heart palpitations. Take alcohol, caffeine and tobacco in moderation. If you notice that certain foods or drinks cause palpitations, avoid them.

Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can help keep your heart healthy and reduce the risk of palpitations. A 30-minute moderate-intensity exercise, such as cycling, brisk walking, or swimming can help.

Seek medical help: If you experience frequent or severe heart palpitations, it's important to seek medical help. After evaluating your symptoms your doctor would recommend the appropriate treatment for you. In some cases, medication or a procedure may be necessary to manage your palpitations.

Heart palpitations can be a scary experience, but there are ways to stop them. If you're experiencing frequent or severe palpitations, it's important to talk to your doctor to rule out any underlying heart conditions.

Latest Health News