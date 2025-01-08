Heart health in winter: Tips to manage your cardiovascular health during cold weather conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to manage your heart health during winters

Cold wave conditions have been continuing in North India with temperatures plummeting. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi is set to witness a drop in temperature this week with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celcius by Friday. With such cold weather conditions, it becomes important to take care of your health, especially your heart.

Winters tend to affect your heart and therefore, it is important that you stay cautious. The cold causes your blood vessels to contract which can increase your blood pressure levels. When you have high blood pressure, it increases your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Also, if you're someone who suffers from coronary heart disease, winter can make the condition worse for you as it might cause angina or chest pain. This happens because your coronary arteries tend to get constricted due to the cold.

Also, your heart has to work harder in the cold to be able to maintain a healthy body temperature. This becomes all the more difficult when there's winter wind as your body tends to lose heat more quickly. All of these factors make it imperative for you to be careful about your heart health during winters.

Here are some tips to manage your cardiovascular health during winter.

Layer clothing and cover extremities to avoid sudden temperature drops. Monitor Blood Pressure: Keep track of your blood pressure regularly, especially if you have hypertension.

