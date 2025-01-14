Heart attack symptoms: Symptoms of the condition commonly experienced by women

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Symptoms of heart attack commonly experienced by women

Heart attack is one of the leading causes of death in the world. It is estimated that nearly 17.9 million people die of cardiovascular diseases every year, 85% of which are due to heart attack and stroke. While men have a higher risk of heart attack, there has been a rise in heart attacks in women as well. There are several reasons for this uptick.

This could be due to increasing stress and changing lifestyles which tend to affect women's heart health. Also, the drop in oestrogen level after menopause contributes to the increase in risk of heart attack in women. While certain symptoms of heart attack are similar in men and women, there are certain symptoms that can be seen only in women.

Heart attack symptoms in women

Here are some symptoms of heart attack that are more commonly witnessed by women, according to Mayo Clinic. Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or upper stomach pain.

Shortness of breath. Pain in one or both arms. Nausea or vomiting. Sweating. Lightheadedness or dizziness. Unusual fatigue. Heartburn, also called indigestion.

While these symptoms might seem minor, they are more noticeable than the common chest pain. When compared to men, women experience symptoms of heart attack when they're resting or even when asleep. Mayo Clinic says that emotional stress can also be an important factor in triggering symptoms of heart attack.

Women also have a higher risk of suffering a heart attack even with no severe blockage in the artery. This is known as nonobstructive coronary artery disease.

Tips to reduce the risk of heart attack

Here are some tips that can help to reduce the risk of heart attack in women.

Do not smoke or use tobacco Eat a healthy diet Exercise and keep a healthy weight Manage stress Limit alcohol Control blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol Get good sleep.

