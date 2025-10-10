Healthy fasting tips for Karwa Chauth: How to avoid headaches and fatigue Karwa Chauth fasting can be physically demanding, but with the right preparation, you can avoid headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. From balanced sargi meals to smart hydration, doctors share expert-approved tips to help you stay energised and healthy through the fast.

New Delhi:

Karwa Chauth is as much a celebration of love and devotion as it is of discipline and stamina. For most women, the fast starts before dawn and goes on until moonrise, sometimes even without food or water. But though the ritual is divine, the toll on the body can be actual. Fatigue, headaches, acidity, and dizziness are usual, particularly if the body is not geared for a prolonged fast.

Nutritionists and doctors agree: fasting doesn’t have to mean suffering. With mindful preparation and a few practical choices, you can stay energised and comfortable through the day and still keep the fast’s spiritual essence intact.

1. Don’t skip a balanced sargi

The early-morning meal (sargi) sets the tone for your entire fast. Make it count. Experts suggest having complex carbohydrates, protein, and water-retaining foods. Consider oats with nuts and milk, whole wheat parathas with curd, fruit bowls with chia seeds, or a bowl of soaked almonds. Do not have fried or sweet foods, as they lead to a blood sugar rush, and your body tanks immediately, making you weak and cranky.

2. Limit caffeine before sunrise

That cup of tea or coffee may seem harmless, but caffeine acts as a diuretic, meaning it increases urine output and dehydrates you faster. Instead, hydrate well before sunrise with water, coconut water, or milk. This helps prevent headaches and fatigue caused by dehydration later in the day.

3. Pace yourself during the day

Fasting doesn’t mean pushing yourself to exhaustion. Avoid heavy physical work, long hours in the sun, or unnecessary screen time. If you feel dizzy, light-headed, or experience muscle weakness, rest. Sit or lie down for a few minutes. Energy conservation is key.

4. Avoid spicy, oily, or heavy foods while breaking the fast

Once the moon is sighted, it’s tempting to dive straight into a heavy meal, but your stomach needs a gentle restart. After the fast, it's best to have water or coconut water. Then you can follow it with light home-cooked food.

5. Listen to your body

If you’re pregnant, diabetic, or have any chronic illness, it is key to consult your doctor before fasting. If the doctor allows, then only you should go for fasting.

A healthy Karwa Chauth fast is all about balance, respecting tradition without sacrificing your well-being. By breaking into small but intelligent decisions, staying well-hydrated, making nutritious choices, and managing your energy, you can festivity with gusto, vigour, and devotion.