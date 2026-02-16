Headache every day? Expert shares health risks and when to see a doctor

New Delhi:

Headaches are a common problem, but not every headache is trivial. Sometimes they're the result of fatigue or stress, and sometimes they can be a sign of a more serious illness. According to Dr Nitin K. Sethi, Chairman of the PSRI Institute of Neurosciences, if headaches occur frequently, are severe, or are accompanied by other symptoms, they should not be ignored. It's crucial to identify the cause and seek treatment in a timely manner.

These problems can occur when you have a headache:

Migraine: The most common cause is a migraine. Migraine causes a throbbing pain in one part of the head. It can also be accompanied by symptoms like vomiting, nausea, and sensitivity to light or loud noises. Migraines can often be triggered by hormonal changes, stress, lack of sleep, or certain foods.

Excessive stress: Tension headaches are also a common problem. They feel like heaviness or pressure on both sides of the head. Prolonged screen time, anxiety, mental stress, and poor posture can all cause this. The pain can be mild to moderate, but it can also persist.

Sinus Infection: A sinus infection can also cause headaches. When the sinuses are inflamed or infected, pain is felt around the forehead, eyes, and cheeks. Bending over can worsen the pain. It may also be accompanied by nasal congestion, fever, or facial heaviness.

High blood pressure: High blood pressure can also cause headaches, especially when the blood pressure rises too high. Pain may be felt in the back of the head. It may also be accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness or blurred vision. Therefore, regular blood pressure checks are important.

Brain tumour, meningitis, or brain haemorrhage: Sometimes a headache can be a sign of a serious condition, such as a brain tumour, meningitis, or brain haemorrhage. If the headache suddenly becomes severe, different from what you've experienced before, or is accompanied by symptoms such as weakness, difficulty speaking, fainting, or seizures, you should consult a doctor immediately.

If headaches occur several times a week, don't respond to medication, or are interfering with daily life, a neurologist should be consulted. Most headaches can be controlled with proper diagnosis and treatment.

