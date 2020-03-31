Having indigestion amid coronavirus lockdown? Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares best 'yogasana'

Looking at the widespread coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country. People are staying back at their homes, practicing quarantine and working from home. However, for some, it is getting difficult to spend time at home. There are people who are only eating and working due to which many problems in the digestive system have occurred including constipation etc. The main reason for this is not physically exercising. To ease such a situation, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has listed out some yoga asanas with the help of which you can easily get rid of every stomach related problem.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Rujuta Divekar said that at the moment everyone is in the house in lockdown due to which we are having constipation as well as problems of digestion. In such a situation, we are going to tell you some things that you can do to get rid of this problem.

Reason Behind Constipation:

Rujuta Divekar said that constipation is more common in people who drink more tea and coffee. Also, if there is no routine to get up from bed. In addition to this, people who apply more pressure in the bathroom also suffer from that and so avoid doing these things.

Here's How To Get Rid Of Constipation:

In the video, Rujuta Divekar explained Vrajasana Yoga. By doing this yoga, you get rid of every digestion problem. You can do this at any time. Along with this, there also comforts in lower back pain. Make it at least 4-5 minutes. Do this 4-5 times daily.

Know from Rujuta how to do it here: