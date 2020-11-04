Happy Birthday Milind Soman: 3 secrets Iron Man swears by to remain fit and fabulous

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MILINDRUNNING Milind Soman's fitness secrets

Milind Soman, the name is enough to take you back in the 90s video album days. The actor cum supermodel was a sensation back then as he featured in a lot of music videos. Even now he has the charm to make women of every age fall for him and his hot body. One of the main reasons that this guy still rules everyone’s hearts is that he is super fit and has a physique to die for.

A few years back Milind completed the IRONMAN Triathlon which is one of the most difficult fitness challenges. The triathlon was held in Switzerland and because of this he won the title, Iron Man.

That’s not all, Milind Soman started running marathons and that too barefoot which grabbed a lot of attention. These are just a few things out of the many which are enough to impress you about this man. So, if you aspire to become as fit as our very own Iron Man follow these few fitness mantras which the actor swears by.

Eat homecooked food

Milind Soman prefers homemade food like khichdi (which apparently is also one of his favourtie dishes) over the outside food. The actor is so adamant about this habit that whenever he is out for a vacay, he mostly prefers to stay in an Airbnb so that he can cook meals by himself. Also, food without added sugar is one of the tips which he strongly follows.

Running or jogging barefoot

81 and still running, Milind Soman’s mother Usha Soman is where the actor has drawn his fitspiration from. Milind runs marathons for 100 kilometers with utmost ease and mostly prefers to do that without sport shoes or any footwear. This is because the contact between the ground and your feet makes your body more aware of your posture and improves it naturally. Earlier Milind just started running like this to see how it feels but now he said that he feels more focussed without anything in his feet.

Swimming

This is another fitness helper that Milind swears by. Swimming keeps your core muscles in check and also revitalises your internal organs. Because of the strain that it causes to your breathing, your lungs will also get a much-needed workout. And plus, swimming is a really fun activity, it always uplifts the mood. It tones the body and reduces fat. So, all you guys with signs of a pot belly, start swimming and be as fit as a fiddle on your wedding day.

Cycling

Milind is of the opinion that cycling should replace your mode of transport from your home to your office and back. This will make you not miss a day at work, and also help you manage your fitness along with your work schedule. Cycling helps develop various muscles in your legs, and also gives a great workout to your abdominal muscles.

Yoga

Aside from running, Milind is an ardent believer of the power of yoga. For him, yoga is more about creating a peace of mind within him; to be able to feel free and be calm.

