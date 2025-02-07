Hands and feet become numb while sleeping? These 4 reasons are behind it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Reasons why your hand and feet become numb while sleeping.

You may have heard of sleep paralysis but numbness in hands and feet while sleeping is another common problem experienced by many people. This condition may be temporary, but if it happens frequently, it could be a sign of a serious health problem.

When hands and feet become numb, a person feels a tingling, prickling or burning sensation, which disrupts sleep and reduces rest. This may be due to nerve pressure, obstruction in blood circulation or any medical condition.

Sleeping in the same position for a long time, diabetes, vitamin deficiency or problems related to the nervous system are also some of the major reasons. Let us tell you why the body often becomes numb during sleep and how you can get relief from this numbness sensation.

Wrong sleeping position

If you sleep in the same position for a long time, it can put pressure on your nerves and blood circulation, which can lead to numbness in the arms and legs.

When you sleep with your hands under your head, blood flow can be disrupted.

Sleeping with your legs folded or pressed under something heavy can also increase pressure on the veins.

If your pillow and mattress are not right, it can have an impact on the neck and spine, which can also lead to numbness in the hands and feet.

What to do: Your pillow or mattress should not be too soft or hard. Change your sleeping position frequently. Try to change your natural sleeping position every day.

Nerve compression

Pressure on nerves can affect their normal function, causing tingling and numbness.

Carpal tunnel syndrome: This occurs when there is pressure on the nerves in the wrist, causing the fingers to become numb.

Sciatic nerve compression: If there is pressure on the sciatic nerve, which exits the spinal cord, it can cause numbness in the legs.

Ulnar nerve compression: This can cause tingling in the hands due to pressure on the nerves in the elbow.

What to do: Avoid sitting or sleeping in the same posture for a long time. Do light exercise to keep the body stress-free. If the problem persists, consult a doctor.

Poor blood circulation

If the right amount of blood does not reach any part of the body, then that part may become numb. The main reasons for impaired blood circulation can be:

Sitting in the same position for a long time.

Diseases like high blood pressure or diabetes.

Excessive smoking and alcohol consumption.

Due to increased cholesterol levels, blood vessels shrink, which can cause numbness in the hands and feet.

What to do: Exercise regularly to maintain good blood circulation. Drink more water and eat a balanced diet. Stay away from smoking and alcohol.

Deficiency of vitamins and nutrients

Lack of some essential nutrients in the body can also cause numbness in the hands and feet.

In particular, a deficiency of vitamins B12, B6 and magnesium can affect the ability of nerves to function properly. If this deficiency persists, the nerve system can become weak, which can increase the problem of numbness in the hands and feet.

What to do: Include green vegetables, fruits, nuts and dairy products in your diet. If your doctor recommends, take vitamin B12 and magnesium supplements. Avoid eating too much processed and junk food.

