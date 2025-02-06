Diabetes Symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar you can spot on your hands, feet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Signs of diabetes you can spot on your hands, feet

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that 4% of adults aged 18 years and older were living with diabetes in 2022. Diabetes is a condition when your blood sugar levels tend to remain high. This happens when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin or the body cannot effectively use the insulin that is released. If diabetes is not managed, it can lead to several complications in the body. These include kidney disease, nerve damage and retinopathy among others. Therefore, it is important to diagnose the condition at an early stage.

One of the ways to diagnose the condition early is to spot the symptoms. When you know the symptoms of diabetes, it becomes easier to diagnose and treat the problems. Symptoms of diabetes can show up in various ways on your body including the extremities of your body. Here, take a look at some of the signs and symptoms of diabetes that you can spot in your hands and feet.

Dry Skin and Cracked Skin

High blood sugar can cause dehydration which leads to dry skin. This might show as rough and cracked skin on your hands and feet, especially around the fingers or heels. If these cracks don’t heal quickly or seem to worsen, it may be a sign of diabetes.

Numbness or Tingling

A common sign of high blood sugar is peripheral neuropathy, where nerve damage occurs in the extremities. This can cause a tingling, numbness or "pins-and-needles" feeling in your hands and feet. If this sensation is persistent, it could be related to high blood sugar levels.

Increased Sensitivity to Touch

When blood sugar is high for prolonged periods, nerves in your hands and feet may become more sensitive. As a result, you might feel pain or discomfort from things that normally wouldn’t bother you, such as pressure from shoes or typing.

Frequent Infections or Slow Healing

People with high blood sugar are more prone to infections, especially on the feet and hands. Cuts, blisters or other minor wounds may take much longer to heal and they may become infected more easily. This delayed healing is due to the body’s reduced ability to fight infections when blood sugar levels are high.

Calluses and Thickened Skin

Persistent high blood sugar can lead to the formation of calluses, especially on the feet. The skin may become thickened and hard as the body tries to protect itself. This condition may worsen if blood sugar levels remain high over time.

