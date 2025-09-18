H3N2 flu symptoms, treatment and prevention: What you need to know in Delhi-NCR H3N2 flu is spreading in Delhi-NCR. Here’s what you need to know about its symptoms, treatment, and easy prevention tips to keep your family safe.

New Delhi:

The Delhi-NCR region is experiencing an increase in flu-like symptoms, primarily due to the H3N2 strain, which is a subtype of Influenza A. A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles shows that about 70% of households in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad have at least one person experiencing symptoms of viral fever, flu, or Covid-like illness.

There are a lot of burning questions about the H3N2 virus. Let's try to understand what the virus is, what signs to watch out for and more.

What is H3N2 virus?

H3N2 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus (haemagglutinin type 3, neuraminidase type 2). It’s part of the seasonal flu family, meaning it circulates each year and mutates slightly. Though it often causes similar symptoms to other influenza strains, certain outbreaks (like the one in Delhi-NCR) show it may lead to more persistent and severe symptoms in vulnerable populations.

Common symptoms of H3N2 flu

Early symptoms of H3N2

Sudden onset of high fever (often above 38-39°C) and chills

Body aches, fatigue, muscle pain, headache

Sore throat, dry or persistent cough, nasal congestion or runny nose

Severe H3N2 symptoms

Difficulty breathing, chest pain or tightness

A fever that doesn’t reduce with the usual medicine after several days

Bluish lips or nails, confusion or dizziness, dehydration or inability to keep fluids down

H3N2 symptoms in children, the elderly, and high-risk groups

Children, elderly (65+), pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses like asthma, COPD, heart disease or diabetes are more likely to experience complications. In children, symptoms may include gastrointestinal signs like nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea in addition to respiratory ones. For the elderly, recovery is slower, and the risk of pneumonia or exacerbation of existing conditions is higher.

H3N2 virus in Delhi: Current situation

Delhi-NCR has seen a significant surge in flu-like illnesses recently. A LocalCircles survey reported that about 69% of households have at least one member showing flu symptoms such as persistent fever, cough, sore throat and respiratory distress. Doctors say recovery is taking longer than in milder flu seasons, with many reporting lingering coughs and fatigue even after the fever subsides.

Treatment for H3N2 virus (doctor-approved)

Antiviral medications such as oseltamivir are prescribed if caught early.

Fever reducers and pain relievers (paracetamol, ibuprofen) to manage symptoms.

Supportive care: rest, hydration, adequate nutrition.

Hospitalisation and oxygen support for severe cases, especially if breathing difficulty develops.

Home remedies and recovery tips for H3N2 flu

Stay well-hydrated with water, herbal teas, and broths.

Gargle with warm salt water for sore throat relief.

Steam inhalation or the use of humidifiers to ease nasal congestion

Adequate rest; avoid strenuous activity until strength returns.

Eat light but nutritious food: soups, fruits, easily digestible meals.

How to prevent H3N2 virus infection

Seasonal flu vaccination, especially for high-risk groups.

Maintain hand hygiene: wash hands often, use hand sanitiser if soap isn’t available.

Wear masks in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

Cover nose/mouth while sneezing or coughing; avoid touching face.

Keep indoor spaces well ventilated.

Stay home if symptomatic, avoid contact with vulnerable people until you recover.

When to see a doctor

Seek immediate medical attention if:

High fever persists beyond 3-4 days despite home care.

Breathing becomes difficult, or there is chest pain.

Lips or face turn bluish.

There is confusion, severe weakness or dehydration.

Symptoms worsen after initial improvement.

You are in a high-risk group, and your symptoms appear severe.

FAQs

What are the symptoms of H3N2 virus?

Sudden high fever, chills, body aches, extreme fatigue, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion or runny nose; in children, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea may also occur. Severe cases include breathing difficulty, chest pain, bluish lips, and confusion.

What is the treatment for H3N2 flu?

Treatment involves antivirals like oseltamivir (if started early), fever reducers, plenty of rest, fluids, managing symptoms at home; severe cases may require hospitalisation or oxygen therapy.

Is H3N2 dangerous?

For most healthy adults, it causes mild to moderate illness, but it is dangerous for children, the elderly or those with chronic conditions — risk of complications like pneumonia, respiratory distress, prolonged recovery.

