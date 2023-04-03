Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gut health: Avoid these foods after sunset, according to Ayurveda

Overall well-being is heavily reliant on maintaining good gut health. Ayurveda considers the digestive system to be the core of overall health, and according to this traditional medical system, the way we eat is just as important as what we eat.

In Ayurveda, the hours after sunset are known as 'sandhya kaal'. During this time, the body's digestive fire or 'agni' is believed to naturally start to decline, which means that the food we eat during this time can be harder to digest. Therefore, Ayurvedic principles recommend avoiding certain foods after sunset to maintain good gut health.

Avoid raw foods:

According to Ayurveda, one should avoid consuming raw foods after sunset as they are harder to digest. Raw foods such as salads, uncooked vegetables, and fruits require a lot of digestive energy and can cause bloating, indigestion, and gas if consumed at night. Instead, cooked vegetables and fruits, such as roasted or steamed vegetables and stewed fruits, are recommended.

Avoid heavy or greasy foods:

Ayurvedic principles also suggest avoiding heavy or greasy foods after sunset. Foods such as fried food, cheese, and red meat can take a long time to digest, and can cause a feeling of heaviness in the stomach. These foods can also disturb the body's natural rhythm and prevent sound sleep. Instead, Ayurveda recommends consuming lighter, easily digestible foods such as soups, lentils, and grains.

Avoid spicy foods

Spices can stimulate the digestive system and cause acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion. Therefore, Ayurveda recommends limiting spicy foods in the evening and instead opting for mild seasonings such as cumin, coriander, and fennel.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol:

Both caffeine and alcohol can interfere with the body's natural sleep cycle, and they can also be hard on the digestive system. Instead, herbal teas, such as chamomile and mint, can be consumed to promote relaxation and aid digestion.

By following these tips, one can ensure a healthy digestive system and promote overall well-being.

