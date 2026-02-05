Giving water during a heart attack: Safe or dangerous? Expert answers The patient may vomit, choke, or aspirate fluids due to reduced consciousness or breathing difficulty during a heart attack. Immediate medical help should be sought; the patient should be kept calm and seated or lying comfortably. Let's know from an expert whether water should be given or not.

New Delhi:

A heart attack is a medical emergency in which a patient's life can be saved or put in jeopardy based on a few minutes of appropriate or inappropriate activity. People in the vicinity frequently become alarmed during a heart attack and attempt to revive the person by giving them water. But when a patient is having a heart attack, is it proper to give them water? Let's ask a doctor if it's okay to put water in a patient's mouth while they're having a heart attack.

What happens in the body during a heart attack?

During a heart attack, the blood supply to the heart muscle suddenly decreases or stops. This can cause severe chest pain, anxiety, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, or dizziness. Sometimes, the patient may even lose consciousness.

Is it right to give water during a heart attack?

Dr S.S. Sibia (Cardiologist and Director, Sibia Medical Centre, Ludhiana) explains that patients should not be forced to drink water or any other liquid during a heart attack. There are several important reasons for this. Giving water to a patient during a heart attack can cause vomiting, which can lead to aspiration. If the patient's condition worsens or they become unconscious, the water can get stuck in their throat. Sometimes, patients require immediate emergency medication or angiography, so an empty stomach is essential.

When can water be given?

Only if the patient is fully conscious and able to speak, and has been permitted by a doctor or medical professional, can water be given in very limited quantities. This is generally best avoided in an emergency.

What to do during a heart attack?

Keep the patient calm and in a sitting position.

Call an ambulance immediately or take him to the nearest hospital.

Only give chewable aspirin if your doctor has already prescribed it.

Loosen tight clothing.

Do not leave the patient alone.

What not to do during a heart attack?

Do not give water, tea, juice, or any home remedies

Do not dismiss the pain as gas or acidity.

Don't be late because every minute counts.

Giving water during a heart attack can be a common but dangerous mistake. The safest course of action is to get the patient to medical help immediately. Only the right action at the right time can save lives.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

