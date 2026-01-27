Should older Gen Z start thinking about egg freezing? Fertility specialist weighs in Egg freezing rarely feels urgent for women aged 25 to 28, with careers taking centre stage. A fertility specialist explains why this age can be clinically advantageous, how egg quality changes over time, and why early fertility tests can help women plan with less stress later.

For most women in the 25 to 28 age bracket, egg freezing barely makes it onto the life to-do list. These are the years of building careers, chasing ambitions, figuring life out. Fertility feels far away. Almost theoretical. Something for later.

But from a medical point of view, later is not always better. In fact, this phase of life may quietly be one of the most advantageous times to even think about egg freezing. Not out of urgency, but awareness.

To understand this better, we got in touch with Dr Sharvari Mundhe, Fertility Specialist at Motherhood Fertility and IVF Centre, Sarjapur, Bengaluru, to break down what actually happens to eggs with age, and why the mid-to-late twenties deserve a second look.

Why egg freezing rarely figures into Gen Z’s priorities

At 25 to 28, most women are focused elsewhere. Careers are taking shape. Independence feels new. The idea of planning fertility can feel premature, even unnecessary.

Dr Mundhe explains that this is completely understandable. Egg freezing often feels like something meant for a much later stage in life. “Career and ambitions are the priority during these years, so egg freezing tends to remain a distant concern,” she says.

The issue is not the mindset. It is the lack of biological awareness. Fertility does not always wait for life to feel settled.

The clinical advantage of freezing eggs in the mid-to-late twenties

Unlike most cells in the body, eggs do not regenerate. “Other cells can renew themselves, but oocytes don’t work that way,” Dr Mundhe points out. Their quality slowly declines over time.

What makes the mid-to-late twenties clinically significant is not just the number of eggs, but their genetic health. “This is typically when ovarian reserve is at its peak, and the eggs are at their most genetically viable,” she explains.

That matters because better-quality eggs mean fewer retrieval cycles later. And a higher probability of success when pregnancy is planned in the future. As age increases, both the number and quality of eggs drop. The process becomes more demanding, physically and financially.

Understanding egg quality, quantity, and early fertility assessments

Another key factor is chromosomal health. Eggs frozen before the age of 30 tend to have significantly lower rates of chromosomal abnormalities, according to Dr Mundhe.

Rather than jumping straight into egg freezing, she recommends starting with simple fertility assessments. Tests like the AMH, or Anti-Müllerian Hormone, blood test and antral follicle count can offer clarity. The AMH test helps estimate remaining egg supply, while the ultrasound-based follicle count shows how many follicles are present in the ovaries.

“Being early can save women a lot of physical stress,” she notes, “and potentially a lot of money in the long run.”

Egg freezing does not have to be a decision made in panic. Sometimes, it is simply about knowing where you stand and giving future you a few more options.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.