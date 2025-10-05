Egg freezing: Is it a smart choice or just a passing trend? Doctor explains Egg freezing has also become a trending topic among women. Dr Jyoti Gupta explains why it's more than just a passing trend and is here to stay for a long time.

New Delhi:

In recent times, just like In Vitro fertilisation (IVF), egg freezing has also become a trending topic among women. With changing lifestyles and career priorities, egg freezing is emerging as a thoughtful option and a game-changer, particularly for women who wish to preserve their fertility for the future.

Dr Jyoti Gupta, Senior IVF Consultant, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon, explains why it’s more than just a passing trend and is here to stay for a long time. Egg freezing is indeed a boon for women and is widely chosen by them now.

What is egg freezing?

For those who may not know, 'egg freezing' is also known as oocyte cryopreservation in medical terms. It is a unique process where a woman's eggs are collected, frozen, and stored for future use that is to conceive.

It is in demand as it offers several benefits. It is not just about convenience; it is about having control over reproductive choices. Fertility, which naturally declines with age, especially after 35, making it harder to conceive. On the other hand, egg freezing enables women to store healthy eggs at a younger age, increasing the chances of a successful pregnancy later on.

Who can benefit from this technique?

This technique can be a good option for women who are not ready for motherhood but may want to have children in the future. It is an ideal solution for those women who are undergoing medical treatments like chemotherapy that could harm fertility, or for those with a family history of early menopause. It is better to consult the expert and understand this procedure.

Tips to keep in mind

The earlier the eggs are frozen (preferably before 35), the better the quality and quantity are ensured. The benefit is preserving younger, healthier eggs for later use, which can increase success rates during IVF.

Make sure to maintain a healthy lifestyle before and after the procedure to support fertility. Try to eat well, exercise daily, stay stress-free by doing yoga and meditation, and rest enough.

Understand that egg freezing is not a 100% guarantee for pregnancy, but it can improve chances.

Smart choice, not just a trend

Many women will consider egg freezing just as a trend that is garnering eyeballs. But it is a conscious, proactive, and informed decision to support fertility. It allows women to plan motherhood on their terms. It must be noted that egg freezing is safe and effective, and can be opted for by women who are found to be suitable for the process.

So, if you are one of those who have been advised to egg freeze and go for it without any hesitation. Don't wait anymore, if you are over 30 and wish to conceive should consider freezing your eggs. It is necessary to choose a trustworthy expert for this procedure who is highly skilled. So, don’t wait anymore and opt for this procedure right away!

