What not to eat during pregnancy: a safety guide for mums-to-be

Pregnancy is a wonderful experience for a to-be mom. But it also has its own dos and don'ts when it comes to food. The food you eat not only energises your body but also nurtures the growth and development of your baby. While a healthy diet is promoted during this phase, some foods can be dangerous for you and your unborn baby.

Knowing what to keep away from can contribute to a safer and more comfortable life. Find below the best foods experts recommend expectant mums avoid during pregnancy. Let's see:

Foods every mum-to-be must avoid for safety

Raw and undercooked meat

Raw or raw meat can carry dangerous bacteria like Salmonella or E. coli. They lead to food poisoning, which is especially risky during pregnancy. Always cook meat until well done, with no pink colour in the middle and juice that runs clear.

Some fish contain a lot of mercury

Although fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, it contains different types with high levels of mercury, which can injure your baby's growing nervous system. Do not take shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tilefish. Instead, go for safer ones such as salmon, sardines, and trout, which are full of nutrients but have low mercury content.

Raw shellfish

Shellfish such as oysters, clams, and mussels may contain harmful bacteria and viruses if they are consumed raw. Cooking them thoroughly will kill the bacteria and viruses, but it is better to entirely avoid raw shellfish while pregnant.

Unpasteurised dairy and soft cheeses

Unpasteurised milk, cheese, and dairy products can harbour Listeria, a type of bacterium that leads to listeriosis. The infection can result in miscarriage, premature birth, or serious illness in newborns. Avoid soft cheeses, including brie, camembert, blue cheese, and feta, unless explicitly labelled as pasteurised.

Raw or undercooked eggs

Eggs may carry Salmonella when consumed raw or slightly cooked. These include items such as homemade mayonnaise, mousse, or soft-boiled eggs. Use pasteurised eggs or cook them hard so both the white and yolk are set.

Processed and deli meats

Hot dogs, cold cuts, and cured meats can have Listeria if not cooked until steaming hot. Should you want them, cook them thoroughly until they're free from risks.

Excess caffeine

Excessive intake of caffeine is associated with the risk of low birth weight and miscarriage. Specialists recommend keeping caffeine intake at no more than 200mg daily – about one cup of coffee. Keep in mind that tea, energy drinks, and chocolate are also sources of caffeine.

Alcohol

No amount of alcohol is safe during pregnancy. Alcohol intake increases the risk of foetal alcohol syndrome, developmental problems, and miscarriage. The best practice is complete avoidance.

Some herbal teas and supplements

Not all herbal remedies are safe for pregnancy. Some herbs, such as liquorice root, pennyroyal, and some detox teas, can bring on contractions or influence hormones. Consult your doctor before ingesting herbal products.

Nutrition during pregnancy is all about making smart choices. Staying away from dangerous foods like raw meats, high-mercury fish, unpasteurised milk, and alcohol will decrease complications by a notable margin. When unsure, always refer back to your healthcare provider before removing or adding something from your diet.



Consuming safely not only assists in your baby's growth but also makes you healthier and more robust during this critical period.