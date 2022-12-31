From apricots to oranges, 5 fruits that help improve your eye vision

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Fruits are essential for healthy eye vision

Good eye health is significant for every person. Healthy nourishment of a balanced diet and a proper disciplined routine helps in providing better vision. From working in hazardous conditions, uneven climate change and using computers, laptops or cell phones bring complications to eyesight. It brings strain on the eyes that lead to blurred vision. This further leads to trouble in focusing or concentrating on your work. It can also cause severe headaches, and pain in the neck, back and shoulder. All these reasons can be eliminated if a person is regularly eating 5 important fruits that help in bringing good eye vision. Know which they are-

Five fruits that help improve your eye vision:

1. Citrus Fruits

Some fruits like oranges, lemons and grapefruit are rich in Vitamin C. This strengthens the health of blood vessels in the eye. It also helps with age-related vision and macular degeneration and cataracts.

2. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, cranberries and blackberries are great fruits for maintaining good eye health. Antioxidants in berries help in preventing lower blood pressure, dryness, vision defects and macular degeneration.

3. Bananas

Potassium is good for eye health. It is necessary, particularly for dry eyes. It is important to maintain good eye health.

4. Mango and Papaya

Lutein and Zeaxanthin are the key nutrients that work as an antioxidant. These work as a natural sunblock, that helps in absorbing excess light that comes into the retina. They also help in protecting the eye from the blue light.

5. Apricots

This fruit is rich in vitamins A, C and E and carotenoids. They are also high in beta-carotene. It not only improves the night vision and eyes' ability to adjust to dark settings It also helps in damaging blue and ultraviolet light. This only helps in protecting the retina.

Various health research suggests the fact that to keep healthy, you should eat foods that are rich in certain vitamins and minerals. Those vitamins and minerals are called antioxidants. These antioxidants can make your cells and tissues healthy.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Latest Health News