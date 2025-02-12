Frequent mouth ulcers? 5 potential health problems to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Frequent mouth ulcers? 5 potential health problems

Mouth ulcers are a common problem, which people often do not take seriously. This problem can happen to anyone at any age. Ulcers usually occur inside the mouth, on the tongue, or on the inner part of the cheeks, lips, or throat. These are small sores, which can sometimes be extremely painful and cause trouble in eating, drinking, speaking, or even moving the mouth.

In most cases, these blisters heal on their own in a few days, but if they are recurring or are not healing for a long time, then ignoring them can be dangerous. These ulcers can be a sign of some serious problems present in the body. Let us know what health problems can be caused by frequent ulcers in the mouth.

1. Nutritional Deficiency

A major reason for frequent mouth ulcers can be a lack of nutrients in the body. Lack of nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and folic acid increases the chances of mouth ulcers. These nutrients play an important role in strengthening the body's immune system and keeping the mucous membrane healthy. If your diet lacks these nutrients, then there may be a deficiency of these in the body, which leads to mouth ulcers.

2. Digestive Issues

Another reason for mouth ulcers can be digestion-related problems. Problems like gas, acidity, constipation, or indigestion in the stomach can increase the level of toxins in the body, which increases the chances of mouth ulcers. According to Ayurveda, mouth ulcers can occur due to stomach disorders and an increase in Pitta Dosha in the body. If you have digestive problems and are getting frequent mouth ulcers, it may be a sign of a disturbance in the internal balance of the body.

3. Weak Immune System

Another major reason for mouth ulcers can be the weakness of the immune system. When the body's immune system is weak, the body becomes unable to fight infections and diseases. Due to this, the possibility of bacterial or viral infection in the mouth increases, which can cause ulcers. Some autoimmune diseases, such as lupus or celiac disease, can also cause mouth ulcers.

4. Stress and Anxiety

Stress and anxiety have a profound effect on the body and can be a major cause of mouth ulcers. When we are stressed, the level of cortisol hormone increases in the body, which weakens the immunity. Apart from this, inflammation can increase in the body due to stress, which increases the chances of getting mouth ulcers. If you are getting frequent blisters and you are struggling with stress, then this may be a signal from the body that you need to pay attention to your mental health.

5. Infections and Diseases

A more serious cause of recurring mouth ulcers may be an infection or underlying illness. Certain viral and bacterial infections, such as the herpes simplex virus or Candida infection, can cause mouth ulcers. If you are getting frequent ulcers and also experience other symptoms, such as weight loss, fever, or sore throat, then it can be a sign of a serious disease. In such a situation, it is important to consult a doctor immediately.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

