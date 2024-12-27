Manmohan Singh was suffering from THIS dangerous disease, know causes, symptoms and more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manmohan Singh was suffering from serious health conditions.

Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS hospital, where he breathed his last on 26 December. Health problems also increase with increasing age. It is being told that Dr Manmohan Singh had age-related medical conditions. Apart from this, the former Prime Minister had also lost consciousness. Not only this, Manmohan Singh was also suffering from respiratory disease.

Difficulty in breathing

Manmohan Singh had difficulty breathing due to respiratory disease. Due to respiratory disease, the health of your lungs can be badly damaged. There can be many reasons behind respiratory disease. Air pollution, infection and smoking can be the main causes of this disease.

Matter of concern

The increasing number of cases of respiratory diseases is indeed a matter of concern. Due to poor lifestyle, diet plan and environment, the risk of respiratory diseases has increased to a great extent. According to the World Health Organization, a lot of lives are lost due to these two diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. These diseases are also making the youth their victims.

Prevention tips

If you want to avoid falling prey to respiratory diseases, you should give up bad habits like smoking. You can use a mask to avoid air pollution that damages the lungs. To avoid this type of disease, you can install air purifiers or plant plants at home. Apart from this, take a diet rich in vitamin C and antioxidants and exercise regularly so that your immune system remains strong.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

