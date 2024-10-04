Foamy urine? It can be a symptom of high cholesterol, know other signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foamy urine can be a symptom of high cholesterol.

Bad cholesterol in the body creates the risk of problems like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol is a sticky yellow substance. When this cholesterol fills up in the liver, it starts coming into the blood. It blocks the arteries and prevents the circulation of blood and oxygen in the veins. Many types of problems start arising due to an increase in cholesterol. The body sometimes also gives signals of high cholesterol which people often ignore. When cholesterol increases, one feels problems like chest pain, pressure, dizziness, and pain in the legs. Apart from this, symptoms of high cholesterol are also seen during urination. Ignoring them can prove to be costly for you. We are telling you about the symptoms of high cholesterol seen in urine.

These symptoms of high cholesterol are seen in the urine

Crystals in urine- When bad cholesterol increases in the body, cholesterol crystals start appearing in the urine. Cholesterol crystals appearing in urine are normal if they are in small quantities. But when the quantity increases, the risk of kidney damage increases significantly. You can also call it a symptom of nephrotic syndrome. If you also feel like this, then definitely consult a doctor once.

Symptoms of high cholesterol

When cholesterol increases, you may feel very tired. Itching on the skin and the skin being very dry is also a sign of this. Apart from this, high blood pressure is also a symptom of high cholesterol. Yellow marks on the eyes are a symptom of high cholesterol. A lipid profile test is done to check the cholesterol level in the body. This is a blood test which checks the amount of cholesterol, triglycerides, high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) in your blood.

