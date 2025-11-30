Flu vs common cold in kids: How to tell the difference this winter This winter, it can be hard for parents to tell whether their child has the flu or a common cold. Learn the key differences in symptoms, how to recognise warning signs, and when to seek medical care to keep your child safe and healthy during the colder months.

New Delhi:

As winter sets in, most paediatric clinics get flooded with little ones experiencing cold, cough and fever. One of the most popular questions that parents tend to ask is, “Doctor, is it a cold related to the weather or the flu?”

The confusion between the two is totally rational, as they both have a lot of common symptoms.

Still, there are subtle differences we can figure out if we monitor the severity and duration of the symptoms. Flu is usually caused by respiratory viruses; most areself-limitingg but sometimes can be severe, leading to admission, mostly due to respiratory distress. The parents equipped with knowledge of these differences will be able to help their little ones get through the illness in a less stressful and more effective way.

According to Dr Linii Balakrishnan, Senior Consultant Paediatrics, RainbowChildren's Hospital, Sarjapur Road, cold and cough due to weather changes is generally a low-intensity running nose and cough, which may last for a longer duration.

One of the first signs could be a sore throat, a slight cough or a blocked nose. The child may continue to be active and eat just as much as before, but perhaps a little more irritable. In contrast, the flu is an illness that comes suddenly, which may be associated with high temperature, body ache, and extreme tiredness, night cough, or even breathing difficulty.

Fever is a very important indicator of flu kind of illness. Practically in all cases of cold and cough, if there is fever, we have to monitor the temperature pattern. Most of the viral flu fever can be high intensity up to 101 and 103, but usually the fever intensity comes down in 72 to 100 hrs of onset. It is not just fevers alone which are dangerous; fever is always managed with hydration, sponging and antipyretic medications. But if there is associated fast, persistent breathing even when the fever is less, poor feeding, altered sensorium and persistent cold hands and feet, the baby needs immediate medical attention.

Nasal and throat symptoms are almost the same in both situations, but have some differences as well. The cold due to weather changes causes the nose to run constantly, which usually leads to sneezing and slight throat irritation. In contrast, the flu symptoms start with a sore throat and dry cough, which may become later and lead persistent night cough even in sleep.

In general, cold or persistent nasal discharge, which can be yellow-green without fever, along with frequent sneezing and occasional cough, is a part of weather changes and reactions to environmental dust, dust mites’ pollen and all, which will aggravate in winter. Kids' immune system is not fully developed, overreaction to all these expected, and we do not need to medicate them. Cold and cough suppressants are not usually prescribed in paediatrics.

So cold and cough without fever is usually managed at home with rest, warm fluids, careful steaming saline drops for nose block, etc. On the other hand, flu symptoms may last longer, usually up to 10 days or more, and the recovery may take longer. And may require hospital visits if any warning signs are there.

Infants and toddlers should be examined sooner in the first 72 hrs if high fever, persistent poor feeding or breathing difficulty, as there are risks of pneumonia and wheezing for them.

Home care in all these cases should primarily be providing plenty of oral fluids. Warm soups, water and soft foods might be offered. Congestion can be relieved through steam inhalation or saline nasal drops. Do not give antibiotics without a prescription, since most flu and cold infections are viral and they will not work. Keeping your kid at home until the fever goes down also helps prevent transmission of the illness to others in the class.

Preventive measures are just as important. The flu shot, which is recommended to be taken once a year, is one of the best ways to lower the chance of getting infected. It is important for children to wash their hands often, use a tissue or their elbow when coughing or sneezing and eat a balanced diet that has a lot of fruits, vegetables and nuts, which can all help to boost their immunity.

Winter is the time when both cold and flu are most common, and proper treatment results in quick recovery in most children, which helps most families to enjoy the winter season in the warmth, comfort and health.

