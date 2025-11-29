When frequent colds lead to ear infections: ENT expert explains warning signs for parents Repeated colds can quickly turn into ear infections in young children, affecting hearing and speech development. ENT expert Dr Jyotirmay S. Hegde explains why recurrent infections shouldn’t be ignored, the warning signs parents must watch for, and when to seek specialist care.

New Delhi:

Colds are a normal part of childhood, but when every sniffle ends in ear pain, sleepless nights or temporary hearing loss, parents should pay attention. According to Dr Jyotirmay S. Hegde, HOD and Lead Consultant – ENT, Aster Whitefield Hospital, repeated colds can easily progress to one of the most common childhood conditions, and a leading reason for school absence and emergency doctor visits.

While most infections will eventually clear up on their own, untreated or recurring ear infections can lead to possible problems with hearing and even cause speech and language delay. That's why ENT specialists highlight the need for timely evaluation instead of "waiting it out."

Why do some children have repeated ear infections

The Eustachian tube is often the starting point of most problems: a small channel for draining fluid out of the middle ear. The tube is shorter and more horizontal when children are young, which makes it easier for fluid to get trapped.

If there is a cold or an allergy, this tube gets blocked, and the result is:

fluid accumulation

inflammation

bacterial or viral infection

Various factors make certain children more prone:

age below two years

day-care exposure

second-hand smoke

allergies

frequent viral infections

anatomical issues such as enlarged adenoids

delayed medical care

socioeconomic factors

Together, these create a perfect environment for repeated infections to keep recurring.

Why repeated infections shouldn't be overlooked

Recurring ear infections may result in glue ear, also known as a build-up of fluid, and temporary loss of hearing. Chronic complications occasionally develop.

Dr Hegde explains that recurring hearing problems as a young child may impact:

speech development

social interaction

classroom learning

behaviour and attention

Large studies confirm this idea: children with chronic ear infections struggle most with developing early language skills; thus, early treatment is very important.

When parents should consult an ENT specialist

A specialist review is recommended if a child has:

3 or more infections within 6 months, or

4 or more in a year.

Other warning signs include:

trouble hearing

ear discharge

sleep disturbance due to pain

constant tugging or rubbing of ears

speech delay

not responding to soft sounds

Initial management often involves observation, pain relief, and, when required, target treatment. If infections keep recurring, Dr Hegde notes that ENTs may consider:

a hearing test

addressing adenoid issues

allergy management

grommet insertion (ventilation tubes) to prevent fluid build-up

These steps align with modern Indian and international ENT guidelines.

How parents can reduce the risk

Small daily habits make a big difference:

exclusive breastfeeding when possible

keeping children away from cigarette smoke

hand hygiene

limiting day-care exposure during peak illness seasons

treating allergies promptly

ensuring flu and pneumococcal vaccinations

Parents should also watch for subtle hearing changes, such as needing higher TV volume, unclear speech, or not responding consistently.

Repeated colds that “settle in the ears” aren’t just minor childhood troubles. Early attention today protects your child’s hearing and confidence for years to come.

