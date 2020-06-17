Fight asthma and lung problems with Swami Ramdev's effective yoga asanas, pranayamas

The novel coronavirus has been increasing rapidly lately in the country. It attacks the lungs and kidneys of a person and causes problems in breathing. Many have succumbed to COVID 19 and it has become very important to strengthen our body to fight the infection. If you have strong immunity and lungs, even if the novel coronavirus enters your body, your body will be equipped enough to fight back. According to Swami Ramdev, strengthen lung is very important as it helps fight many infections and diseases. In a special show on India TV, Swami Ramdev shares effective yoga asanas and pranayamas to keep asthma, lung disorder, lung cancer and other problems at bay.

Yoga for healthy lungs

Uttrasana - Your lungs remain strong with this yoga asana. In addition, the kidney, the liver will also become healthy. Do this yoga asana for half to one minute. Ardha-ustrasana- If you are not able to do ustrasana, then you can do ardha-ustrasan. With this, the entire body remains healthy. Gaumukhasana- This asana helps in keeping the lungs healthy. Along with this, gastric, cervical pain will get also be treated. The digestive system becomes strong and the posture of the body improves. It also removes fatigue, stress, anxiety. Vakrasana- By doing this asana, you will get relief from the troubles related to the lungs. It makes kidneys and liver healthy Makarasan - Controls blood pressure, reduces mental stress, helps lose weight. Along with this, it corrects digestion, helps to lose weight. It also strengthens the spine and helps overcome breathing problems Bhujangasana - Makes the lungs healthy and strong. Gets rid of lung-related problems. Along with this, it helps in reducing weight. Markatasana - This asana is good for the lungs. Also it helps to make the spine flexible. Eliminates joint pain from the root. Back pain is also relieved with this yoga asana Pawanmuktasana- Lungs remain strong and healthy in performing this asana. It controls blood pressure. Along with this, obesity, acidity, constipation is also relieved Uttan Padasana- The entire body remains healthy by performing this asana. Along with this, it helps in keeping the liver, lungs and kidneys healthy. Naukasana- By doing this asana, one gets relief from lung-related problems. Apart from this, it relieves skin problems, stress and abdominal fat.

Pranayamas for Healthy Lungs

Swami Ramdev suggests starting the day with Surya Namaskar as it helps to keep the body away from any diseases. It also helps to keep the mind away from stress and anxiety. He suggests doing kapalbhati for half an hour, then anulom vilom for an hour, followed by bhastrika, ujjai and bhramari pranayamas as it purifies the lungs.

Ayurvedic medicines to keep lungs strong

Drink turmeric and Shilajit in milk

Trikuta, Sheetoplati are beneficial for lungs

Take the inhaler 3 times a day with warm water or honey

Eat basil, Giloy and Ashwagandha

Make a decoction of giloy, black pepper, ginger, basil, ashwagandha etc. and consume thrice a day.

