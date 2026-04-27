What did our parents’ generation get right about fertility health?

New Delhi:

There’s a quiet question more people are beginning to ask. With rising fertility challenges today, was there something fundamentally different about how previous generations lived?

Not in a nostalgic, everything-was-better way, but in the small, everyday habits that shaped overall health. According to fertility experts, the answer lies less in intention and more in lifestyle.

A lifestyle that supported fertility, without trying to

“Our parents’ generation got many things right, often without even realising it,” says Dr Ajantha Boopathi, Fertility Specialist. Their routines naturally included what modern life often lacks:

Daily physical activity through routine work

Less dependence on processed and refined foods

Lower exposure to environmental toxins

“They didn’t need structured workouts. Movement was built into everyday life, which supported metabolism, weight, and hormone balance,” she explains. And that matters more than it seems, because fertility is closely tied to overall health.

The role of nutrition and environment

Food looked different, too. Diets were simpler, less processed, and closer to natural sources. That meant fewer additives, fewer preservatives, and fewer disruptions to the body’s hormonal system. Today, exposure is constant. Pollution, chemicals, and endocrine disruptors, found in everything from plastics to cleaning products, are increasingly linked to fertility decline.

“Chronic exposure to such chemicals can affect ovulation, sperm quality, and overall reproductive health,” notes Dr Nayana D H, Consultant – IVF.

Sleep, stress, and the biological clock

Another shift is less visible but just as important. Sleep. Earlier generations maintained much stricter schedules, in sync with daylight hours. “Modern sleep habits often lead to disturbances in the body’s biological clock, which can impact fertility,” Dr Boopathi points out.

Add to that chronic stress, and the body stays in a state that’s not ideal for reproduction.

The biggest difference: Timing

Perhaps the most significant change is when people choose to have children. “In the past, couples had children earlier, when fertility conditions were naturally more favourable,” says Dr Nayana. Biology hasn’t changed, but timelines have. Fertility declines with age, particularly after the mid-30s for women, affecting both egg quantity and quality.

Awareness versus reality

Surprisingly, the increase in knowledge does not always translate into good judgment. Research reveals that many couples underestimate the period over which fertility is consistent. “Awareness about age-related fertility decline is still limited, despite access to information,” Dr Nayana explains.

So, what can we take from this?

This isn’t about comparing generations. It’s about recognising patterns. “Our parents’ generation lived a simpler, more active life with fewer environmental stressors. That created a more favourable biological environment for conception,” says Dr Boopathi.

And while modern life can’t be reversed, parts of that lifestyle can still be adapted:

Staying physically active

Prioritising sleep

Reducing exposure to chemicals

Being mindful of nutrition

Understanding fertility timelines

Fertility isn’t just about reproductive organs. It’s a reflection of how the body functions as a whole.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Stress, sleep, and screen time are affecting your hormones more than you think