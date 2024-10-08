Feel like vomiting in the morning? Be aware of THESE 5 warning signs and symptoms of Liver Damage

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Be aware of THESE 5 warning symptoms of Liver Damage

The largest and most important organ of the body is the liver. The liver removes toxins from the body, produces bile protein to digest food and stores energy. Although the liver can heal itself, sometimes it gets so damaged that the liver functions start getting disturbed. In such a situation, when the liver stops working or starts working slowly, many symptoms are seen in the body. Most people do not pay attention to these symptoms. However, this can reduce the risk of major damage to the liver. If you feel like vomiting or nausea after waking up in the morning, then understand that the liver is getting damaged. Know what other symptoms are felt apart from this.

Symptoms of Liver Damage

Vomiting in the morning: Sometimes one starts feeling nauseous and feels like vomiting in the morning. Feeling like this can be a symptom of liver damage. When the liver starts to get damaged, many types of problems start occurring in the digestive system. Due to this one starts feeling like vomiting and nausea. If you feel like this every day, then consult a doctor immediately. Fatigue in the morning: If you feel tired or low in energy as soon as you wake up in the morning, these can be signs of liver damage. Sometimes even after a good night's sleep, you feel tired when you wake up in the morning. If you feel like this, then definitely consult a doctor once. These can also be signs of liver damage. Stomach ache: Another symptom of liver damage is that such people start experiencing stomach pain and swelling. Generally, pain is felt in the upper right part of the stomach. This is due to the increase in the size of the liver. Especially in the morning, stomach pain and swelling are often felt. Yellow skin colour: If you notice yellow skin color in the morning. If you notice yellowness in the eyes, then these can be signs of liver damage. When the liver does not function properly, the amount of bilirubin starts increasing. This causes the skin color to become yellow. In such a situation, contact the doctor without delay. Face looks swollen and puffy: Many times swelling starts appearing on the face after waking up in the morning. The face starts looking puffy. This can happen due to liver damage. When the liver does not function properly, the balance of protein and electrolytes in the body starts deteriorating. In such a situation, swelling starts appearing on the face.

