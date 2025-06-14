Father’s Health Checklist: Expert share essential tests that every dad should consider Give your dad the gift of health this Father's Day! Know the essential health tests every dad should consider for a longer, healthier life. Prioritise dad's well-being with expert-recommended check-ups.

New Delhi:

Fathers rarely miss work and complain about their issues and often put their health at the bottom of the priority list. Whether it’s the daily grind, the role of a provider, or simply a deep-rooted sense of resilience, most fathers tend to ignore the subtle signs of underlying health issues. Still, silence doesn’t mean safety. Many serious health conditions develop slowly and quietly, showing no symptoms until it's too late. That’s why regular, preventive health check-ups are essential, especially for men over 40.

Preventive care is not just about detecting disease but building a roadmap for long-term wellness. As we celebrate Father’s Day, we must shift focus from last-minute cures to timely screening. Dr Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, Redcliffe Labs, explains that a basic metabolic profile can uncover lifestyle-related disorders, chronic conditions, and nutrient imbalances before they spiral into serious health crises. Here are some basic essential tests for every Dad.

Blood Sugar & HbA1c: Diabetes often develops without symptoms. While fasting and postprandial blood sugar tests provide an overview, HbA1c gives a three-month average of blood glucose levels, making it a critical tool for early detection and monitoring of diabetes.

Diabetes often develops without symptoms. While fasting and postprandial blood sugar tests provide an overview, HbA1c gives a three-month average of blood glucose levels, making it a critical tool for early detection and monitoring of diabetes. Lipid Profile : Cholesterol abnormalities are a major contributor to heart disease. This test evaluates total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglyceride levels, helping assess the risk of heart attack or stroke.

: Cholesterol abnormalities are a major contributor to heart disease. This test evaluates total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglyceride levels, helping assess the risk of heart attack or stroke. Kidney Function Test (KFT): Conditions like hypertension and diabetes can impair kidney function without noticeable symptoms. KFTs measure creatinine, urea, and electrolyte levels to evaluate renal health.

Conditions like hypertension and diabetes can impair kidney function without noticeable symptoms. KFTs measure creatinine, urea, and electrolyte levels to evaluate renal health. Liver Function Test (LFT): Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is on the rise, especially in urban India. LFTs can detect inflammation, liver cell damage, or bile duct obstruction early.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is on the rise, especially in urban India. LFTs can detect inflammation, liver cell damage, or bile duct obstruction early. Thyroid Function Test (TFT): Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can go unnoticed while disrupting metabolism, mood, and energy levels. TFTs, including TSH, T3, and T4, help maintain hormonal balance.

Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can go unnoticed while disrupting metabolism, mood, and energy levels. TFTs, including TSH, T3, and T4, help maintain hormonal balance. Iron, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin D: These nutrient deficiencies are common among working men and can result in fatigue, brain fog, bone pain, or mood disorders. Screening and timely supplementation can restore both mental and physical vitality.

These nutrient deficiencies are common among working men and can result in fatigue, brain fog, bone pain, or mood disorders. Screening and timely supplementation can restore both mental and physical vitality. Complete Blood Count (CBC): This broad-spectrum test checks red and white blood cells, haemoglobin, and platelets. It can uncover infections, anaemia, or blood disorders before they become symptomatic.

After 40, the body undergoes subtle changes that increase the risk of chronic illnesses and certain cancers. Additional screenings become necessary to stay ahead of these risks.

Abdominal Ultrasound (USG): This non-invasive scan helps detect fatty liver, gallstones, kidney stones, or prostate enlargement — conditions that may not show symptoms but can escalate quickly if unnoticed.

This non-invasive scan helps detect fatty liver, gallstones, kidney stones, or prostate enlargement — conditions that may not show symptoms but can escalate quickly if unnoticed. Treadmill Test (TMT) : Even without chest pain, this cardiac stress test evaluates how well the heart responds to physical exertion and can detect underlying ischaemic heart disease.

: Even without chest pain, this cardiac stress test evaluates how well the heart responds to physical exertion and can detect underlying ischaemic heart disease. hsCRP and Homocysteine: These markers signal inflammation and cardiovascular risk. hsCRP is linked to arterial inflammation, while elevated homocysteine levels are associated with increased risk of stroke and heart attacks. Cancer screening is often overlooked until symptoms appear, but by then, treatment becomes more complex. Early screening can save lives.

These markers signal inflammation and cardiovascular risk. hsCRP is linked to arterial inflammation, while elevated homocysteine levels are associated with increased risk of stroke and heart attacks. Cancer screening is often overlooked until symptoms appear, but by then, treatment becomes more complex. Early screening can save lives. PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen): This blood test measures PSA levels, which can be elevated in prostate cancer or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Men over 40 with a family history should consider annual screening.

This blood test measures PSA levels, which can be elevated in prostate cancer or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Men over 40 with a family history should consider annual screening. Stool Occult Blood Test: This test detects hidden blood in the stool, a possible early sign of colorectal cancer. Further evaluation, such as a colonoscopy, may be advised if the results are positive.

This Father’s Day, let’s give the fathers the gift they need: health. Whether he’s in his 30s, juggling a career and parenting, or in his 60s enjoying retirement, regular health screenings can ensure he continues to lead a fulfilling, active life. Preventive care isn’t about anxiety; it's about assurance. The earlier the issues are detected, the easier they are to manage or reverse. Encouraging your father to take these tests could be the most meaningful gesture of love and care because the man who never complains deserves a lifetime of wellness.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

