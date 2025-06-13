Father’s Day 2025: Expert shares age-wise health tips for healthy and happy dad Get ready for Father's Day 2025! Expert shares valuable age-wise health tips to keep dad healthy and happy. Boost dad's well-being with these simple yet effective tips.

New Delhi:

As Father's Day 2025 approaches, it's the perfect opportunity to show dad how much you care about his health and well-being. With age, health needs can change, and staying on top of these changes is crucial. Dr P. Venkata Krishnan, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, shares valuable age-wise health tips to help dads of all ages stay healthy, happy, and thriving. Every father, whether he's a new dad or a grandpa, can use age-specific health tips to stay strong, active, and happy for years to come. From nutrition and exercise to mental well-being, these expert-backed tips will guide dads towards a healthier lifestyle.

Fathers in their 20s–30s

Even if you're in your prime, it's worth it to start making healthy choices now. Start by eating a balanced diet that includes whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and a lot of water. Cut down on sweets and fried foods. To keep your heart and lungs healthy, you should do at least 150 minutes of cardio each week. This could be brisk walking, running, or biking. Don't smoke, and if you do, make a plan to stop. It will be good for your health and the health of your future family. Keep in mind that male fertility slowly goes down after age 40. To help sperm quality, stay away from smoking, drinking too much, and being overweight.

Fathers in their 40s

Now is the time to get regular screenings for diabetes, cancer, cholesterol, and blood pressure. Taking care of your heart becomes even more important. Keep doing cardio, and think about doing strength training to speed up your metabolism and burn fat. It's important to know how to deal with stress. Meditation, hobbies, hanging out with friends, or even singing are all good things to do. It can make you feel better and stronger. Take care of your mental health. Men are more likely to be sad but less likely to ask for help. Talk openly, especially when things are changing in your life.

Fathers in their 50s–60s

As you get older, your metabolism slows down, you lose muscle mass, and your bones may get weaker. Eat foods that are high in protein, calcium, and vitamin D, and stay active. Functional fitness and balance exercises, such as walking, swimming, or yoga, help keep you moving and lower your risk of falling. Keep getting screenings and stay up to date on your blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, prostate, colorectal, and bone density and vaccine levels. Make sure you get enough sleep by aiming for 6 to 7 hours and keeping your bedroom at a comfortable temperature.

Fathers in their 70s and beyond

To stay strong and independent as you get older, focus on balance exercises, light resistance training, and making your home safer. It's very important to eat a lot of foods that are high in nutrients, like lean proteins, healthy fats, and fibre. If you need to, you can change the textures or add supplements. Puzzles, reading, joining clubs, and spending time with family are all great ways to keep your mind and body busy. They can also help your brain stay healthy and make you feel less alone.

Being healthy is important at every stage of being a father. Dads can live longer, stronger, and happier lives by doing things that are good for their age, going to the doctor regularly, and being aware of what's going on around them. This Father's Day, let's help them get what they need to succeed.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

