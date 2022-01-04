Fact Check: COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility and reproductive issues?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Myths and rumours about COVID-19 and vaccination don't seem to cease. While more and more people are getting vaccinated across the globe there are many who are still hesitant about it. Many are of the opinion that vaccination against COVID 19 can cause fertility issues and will affect the pregnancy. Let's do a quick fact check for the same.

Myth: COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility and other reproductive issues.

Fact: There is no evidence that any of the COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems in women or men.

There are many who are confused if they should get vaccinated if the mother is pregnant or a couple is planning to conceive. Medical experts say it is absolutely safe to get vaccinated in both circumstances. According to the United States federal agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, can cause female or male fertility problems.

As per the official CDC website, there is no evidence that proves vaccine ingredients or antibodies developed following COVID-19 vaccination causes any problems with becoming pregnant in the future. Likewise, there is no evidence to suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine can affect one's puberty.

More so, professional medical organisations that are serving people of reproductive age, including adolescents, take note that there is no evidence of any sort indicating that COVID-19 vaccination can cause a loss of fertility. In fact, these organisations also recommend COVID-19 vaccination for couples who want to have a baby in the future.

