Facing gastric problems constantly? Chances are you might be suffering from major heart ailments

Do you suffer from a constant gastric problem? If yes, there are chances that you might be suffering from some major heart ailments. It is an undeniable fact that cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death all over the world. However, very few people know that recurring gas formation and dyspepsia can be signs of underlying critical coronary artery blockage. This fatal heart condition refers to the blockage or narrowing of the arteries that disrupts the flow of blood carrying oxygen to the heart. It is often caused by fat build-up called plague in the arteries and damages the heart muscle.

As gastric problems are one of the most common problems among people of different age groups, most people tend to ignore them. Gas formation is a very common part of the digestive process which is expected to come out of the body in different ways. However, when the gas is unable to release from the body and the acid gets in contact with the walls of the stomach, it causes a lot of pain. Sometimes, gastric problems can cause chest pain which can be solved with certain home remedies and medication. However, if the problem is consistent and the pain keeps growing, there is a possibility of coronary artery disease. Frequent formation of gas inside the body causes inflammation, which allows certain bacteria to leave the intestine and spread to other parts of the body through blood. This also causes trimethylamine‐N‐oxide (TMAO) which increases the risk of heart problems inside the body.

If a person is just suffering from gastric problem, one of the most common symptoms is the inability to pass out gas and bowel problems. However, additional symptoms like frequent chest pain along with cold sweats, heart palpitation, sudden pain in limbs, and fatigue can be an indication of coronary artery disease. It is important to keep an eye on these persisting symptoms and seek help before the problem is escalated. In most cases, people tend to ignore gastric problems and assume that it is nothing major. However, ignoring gastric problems can have fatal consequences and make the situation even worse. A similar case happened at Manipal Hospital where a 54-year-old female patient came to the hospital with gastric problem which turned out to be a major case of coronary artery disease. Upon further diagnosis, the doctors found that she was suffering from CAD along with critical left main stenosis and double vessel disease. Due to this, she was immediately referred for a surgical procedure called, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG).

It is always recommended to not take gastric problems lightly and in case the problem is recurring in nature, one must immediately seek a doctor’s help for any risk to the heart. Though it is impossible to evade the risk of heart ailments completely, simple lifestyle changes and routine check-ups can surely help in ensuring that the gastric problem is not an indication of some major health ailments.

(The author is Dr Bhupendra Singh and Dr Abhishek Singh, Consultant Cardiologists, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)