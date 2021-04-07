Exclusive: Abhishek Bachchan urges all to follow Covid19 guidelines, get vaccinated

Image Source : TWITTER/@AVICHAWARIYAAVI Abhishek Bachchan urges all to follow Covid19 guidelines, get vaccinated

Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the country. The second wave of Covid is quite different from the previous one in many ways. Since the onset of the outbreak of the corona epidemic in India, cases have been increasing day by day. But people are still not conscious about taking precautions at all. From doctors to Bollywood celebrities, everyone is appealing to take safety precautions in order to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, in an exclusive interview with India TV, urged all to take it seriously and follow social distancing.

Abhishek Bachchan appealed to his fans to become a little conscious about Covid19. He claims that the virus is alarmingly spreading and it is important that everyone take care of themselves. He advises to wear the mask properly and think about your family members and people around you if not for yourself. The correct way to wear a mask is to cover your nose and mouth. Along with this, use the sanitizer and maintain social distancing completely.

Abhishek Bachchan further said that if you do not think about protecting yourself, think about the doctors working on the front line during the pandemic and providing their services endlessly. The actor further said that vaccination has also started in the country. Many people have misconceptions about getting vaccinated which are baseless. He encouraged everyone to take the jab.

However, getting vaccinated does not mean that you are completely protected from the infection. But it means that your body is adequately equipped if it comes in contact with the virus.

Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID19 in July last year. The actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for 29 days.

Watch full interview here-